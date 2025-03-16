14 Mysterious Objects Which Purpose Raises a Lot of Questions

The world is full of amazing inventions created by talented people to make life easier for themselves and their loved ones. But sometimes these items look so unusual that without context it's hard to guess what they're for.

"Large metal fork with four prongs. It's really heavy and thick. No tarnish, so doesn't seem to be made of silver. Maybe some kind of serving thing?"

"Plastic, one side is threaded and has 2 batteries inside."

This looks like an LED that would be looped onto a child's shoelace. If you replace the batteries, it most likely flashes at a set interval. © DamiNThorne / Reddit

"It has clear plastic on top and thin white plastic on the back. Inside is foil and a frosted white square of something that looks waxy. Smells strongly of a chemical that is sort of perfume-y."

I think this might be a piece of an air-freshener, specifically the type that clips onto an A/C grill inside your car. © Gamemassa / Reddit

"Small, flat, solid metal object. About 2 inch diameter, no visible markings, found under kitchen sink. Heavy for its size. Almost gold in color. What is it?"

It's a C clip that attaches a single hole faucet to the bottom of the sink. If your faucet is not loose, then this is the old one. © jackrats / Reddit

"It's made of clear cobalt blue plastic or acrylic with a strange wavy shape and 2 flat sides. It also has a shiny metal appendage that appears to be a handle. What could it be? "

It is a mattress lifter! © YoghurtWithHoney / Reddit

"A metal stick with a cork handle and a cavity on the end. About 8 inches long. The tip screws off and looks like it could fit something inside it."

"Wooden furniture piece with half hinged top"

"A fan of metal prongs bent at the end with a plastic handle"

It is a hairbrush cleaner! © Shiloh119 / Reddit

"2 legs sticking upwards in old house"

This is a stand for a dresser top mirror. The mirror mounts and pivots on the 2 posts. © BigConsequence9840 / Reddit

"Thin yet heavy metal pen-shaped object, one end is ball- shaped, and the other end has a fishing line type loop."

It's a tool to remove foreign objects from your eye. © TagUit / Reddit

Used most often in welding and machine shops. The other end is a nylon loop that holds a drop or two of sterile water to attract non-magnetic debris in the eye. © humanish-lump / Reddit

"What is this gilded metal thing? It is very heavy, has a little hook on the standing part. You can put it together but doesn’t fit very well."

It appears to be a miniature brass chair by the French maker D.L. Depose. © Suzo8 / Reddit

"A wire cage on a stick with a wooden handle"

It’s a soap shaker, not a soap saver. These were used for making soapy water to handwash dishes, so every kitchen would have one. People would cut off a piece of soap, place it in the wire basket, then shake the basket to make soapy water. I’ve got one in my kitchen and use it daily. They are popular with environmentalists/zero waste enthusiasts. © Jacinda-Muldoon / Reddit

"Looking glass-type apparatus made of brass and copper, very light and delicate"

It’s a loupe that clips to your glasses and offers different levels of magnification. © wackyvorlon / Reddit

"I found this blue disc in a packet of sour cream crisps. Its has some words on it."

It's a testing chip. It goes through the metal detectors to ensure they're working. © death_by_chocolate / Reddit