15 Beauty Tips That Deliver Remarkable Results

Some beauty secrets are timeless, passed down through the generations, while others are personal discoveries that make life a little easier. Whether it’s a clever hack or a simple routine, there are plenty of ways to simplify your beauty regimen and keep it enjoyable—without breaking the bank or spending hours in front of the mirror.

Pay attention to the health and appearance of your hands and nails.

“Woah, how?? That’s insane, well done! Such a huge accomplishment!” © kirigawa / Reddit

“The biggest thing that helped me though was filing my nails as often as possible — no jagged parts that would tempt me to bite. I also use those cuticle cutters and almost always have them with me so as soon as there’s a flake of skin I can get rid of it, so no biting!!” © lrnhrdng / Reddit

Stay away from those UV nail lamps as it causes skin cancer, darkening the hands and knuckles, and makes the skin on your hands thin and wrinkly faster. Your hands will look like they belong to another person if you use those lamps consistently. © Beautiful_Angel998 / Reddit

I started wearing very light, cool driving gloves to reduce hand aging. They’re comfortable, and I don’t feel unsafe driving with them. © pascalsgirlfriend / Reddit

Choose low-maintenance options. If you choose transparent nail polish, nobody will notice if it’s imperfect in 5 days. © EurasianToska / Reddit

Even the way you approach your shower routine can have a big impact.

Cold showers. The colder and longer, the better. It doesn’t work for everyone, but it clears up my body acne and reduces my oiliness and body odor by 70%. Also, shower moisturizer — amazing to come out of the shower already feeling soft and moisturized without the drawback of feeling sticky with lotion sitting on top of my skin. © Nebelsreiter / Reddit

DIY coconut sugar scrubs! Get some coconut sugar and coconut oil in a bowl, add some oil drops like peppermint and rose. Scrub your whole body after cleansing with soap, and rinse! I’ve been doing this for years, and it keeps me soft and makes shaving so much easier. © JellyBelly2017 / Reddit

A shower head water filter if your local water is bad. I’ve even bought them for vacation rental houses at the beach, because they’re cheap and effective. Not being able to fully rinse all the shampoo and body wash off really can do a number on your skin, and a filter helps with that SO MUCH. © Msdamgoode / Reddit

I’ve been using a pre-shampoo treatment lately. I mix a drugstore conditioner with a bit of argan or coconut oil and apply it to my hair before showering. I usually leave it in for about 30 minutes to an hour, before washing. © MariaLarissa25 / Reddit

If you have access to sauna, go there at least once a week! I feel the most beautiful right after sauna. It helps with literally everything. © nordic_barbie / Reddit

These amazing techniques will help your makeup look perfect every time:

My friend and I started working at the same company around the same time. She’s gorgeous, always put together, and gets compliments left and right. One day, one of our male coworkers said, “You could learn a thing or two from her.” I smiled politely, but inside, I was seething.

That night, I found a bold red lipstick in my old makeup drawer. I don't usually wear makeup except for some mascara, but I read a tip online about using lipstick not just on your lips but also as a subtle blush. I dabbed a tiny bit on my cheeks, blended it, and was shocked at how much it transformed my face.

The next morning, I wore the lipstick, paired it with a blazer I’d forgotten I owned, and walked into the office. I got compliments from other women in our office, including my friend.

That same coworker who made the comment earlier tried to backpedal. “I didn’t mean anything by what I said before. You look incredible!” But honestly, I didn’t do it for him. I did it for me, and it felt empowering to finally put some effort into myself.

Always apply eyeshadow primer and either translucent powder and/or eyeshadow BEFORE liquid liner. It is the trick to making it last 12 hours. I always get asked how my wings are so perfect. © Unknown author / Reddit

Use brown shades of both liquid liner and mascara. Even when I do super colorful looks with tons of shimmer, browns and burgundies look much more flattering, youthful and soft along the lash line. © BeyondTelling / Reddit

Green color corrector on redness and orange color corrector on bags under eyes! Do this before putting on concealer. © msbeliever8 / Reddit

Applying fixing spray after you put on your perfume will make it last longer. © Unknown author / Reddit

Use brown eyeliner to transform a zit into a beauty mark. © mygarbagepersonacct / Reddit