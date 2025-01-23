14 Makeup Transformations That Feel Straight Out of a Fairytale

Whether it’s a typical day at the office or a special event, makeup has a way of lifting your spirits and giving you that extra boost of confidence. Check out these 14 stunning transformations that highlight the power of makeup!

1. “I am 39.”

2. “Makeup does magic.”

3. “I listened to everyone’s advice: no lashes, no filling in my brows (these are my natural brows), pinkish lip liner, accentuating my cupid’s bow, more blush, no harsh nose contour.”

4. “Bye-bye, redness!”

5. “The power of makeup”

6. “A berry halo eye makeup”

7. “Just wanted to test out a new foundation, but I ended up in a full face.”

8. “A gentle daytime look”

9. “My ’before’ and ’after’ never cease to amaze me.”

10. “Everyday makeup”

11. “Bridal makeup”

12. “I’m a hairstylist and wear a full face of makeup to work every day.”

13. “I’m a beginner!”

14. “I like it bold.”