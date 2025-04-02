13 People Who End Up as the Main Characters in a Comedy Movie

Comedy movies are meant to entertain the audience and give laughter, but this genre does not stay only on the screen. Our daily lives consist of comedy as well, the funny fails, hilarious memories of childhood, and other instances that tickle our tummies. These people have those and decided to share their comedy moments that could've made them a star in a film.

  • I was on a road trip when my car broke down. It was nighttime on some random road. "You're so irresponsible!" said my friend, accusing me of not checking the car before we left. Suddenly, a group of strangers came towards us in a car, screaming, excited to see me.
    They said, "Are you that actress from the movie that won the Oscar?" I had no idea what they were talking about. They were foreign tourists and were super excited to meet the "actress from the movie." Before I could say anything, my friend told them I was actually her stunt double.
    Instead of getting discouraged, they asked for pictures and recorded videos. I had to hold back my laughter the whole time. But I gave them all the attention in the world. We even got a ride to a motel and a hilarious story to tell our future kids.
  • I once carried my girlfriend princess-style into the ocean at Wildwood, and this random dude asked me if I could carry him out. So I left my girlfriend to carry a hairy middle-aged man back to his family's umbrella, and his wife was so embarrassed I couldn't help but laugh. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I have a bird phobia. Wild turkeys and Canada geese are the worst, and they're all over the Boston area, where I live. A year ago, I was walking home from a nearby bagel place, and there was an adult turkey with 2 of her kids. The mom came at me with her beak open and chased me.
    I was screaming and freaking out. I had an umbrella with me, and I started swinging it around to scare her off. Luckily, it worked. Now it's pretty hilarious, but it was absolutely terrifying in the moment. © krissym99 / Reddit
  • Back when I was in elementary school, an older student told me that I looked like a certain character from a famous drama. He started calling me by that name, and I felt convinced that I looked like her!
    But there was one problem: She got bangs, while I didn't, so in order to look exactly like her, I cut my bangs. I didn't settle for that! It's a foreign drama, so I also copied their opening song. I felt like I was doing a whole make-over or glow-up scene in the dramas I was watching.
    Turns out the bangs I cut were uneven. I cried so hard, but my parents were laughing. At school, I still bragged about looking like that actress and even told my classmates that I speak her language, but that's just me singing poorly of the opening song. It was an embarrassing but funny memory.
  • I was at a restaurant with some people, and this old woman's (she's gotta be around 70) phone started ringing, and her ringtone was gangster rap. This girl at another table and I looked at each other, and we mouthed "What the" at the same time. © adamrocks84 / Reddit
  • I was having a beverage with my mom outside of a rather pretentious coffee shop in Baltimore a few years back. I'd gone in first and gotten a large Italian soda, and then come out to watch her dog (a 90 lb boxer named Red) while she went in to grab a coffee.
    When she came out, Red went around the table to sit by her, even though I was holding the leash. I was sitting facing my mom with my back to the street. We hadn't been sitting more than a minute when I saw Red tense and saw my mom's eyes widen, but I didn't have time to stand up and brace myself.
    Red's not fond of other dogs, and he'd seen one across the street. He leaped forward with the leash wrapped around the table. It flipped towards me, and the coffee and Italian soda landed right on top of me. Red didn't slow his course.
    I only managed to tuck my chin, so I didn't hit my head on the sidewalk when he flipped my chair over backwards and dragged me, the chair, and the table several yards down the sidewalk before I was able to sort of roll/fall onto my knees and then find my feet. The people at the table next to us tried to ask if I was okay, but they were trying not to laugh and had tears streaming down their faces. © iowan / Reddit
  • 5th grade graduation, I was selected to present an award to one of my teachers. No one told me anything about it, so the day I got called first out of the five or so that were being given, I really confusedly stood up.
    They had said something about how these potted little trees at the front of the room were part of the award in the preface, so in the absolute silence of that room I meekly walked to one of the trees, picked it up pot and all, and carried it onstage to the teacher at the podium. The stage was set up so that I had to go all the way to one side, up a short set of stairs, and back to the center.
    When I finally arrived at the podium, I put the tree down, and a little dirt spilled out. The teacher standing at the podium finally, mercifully, broke the silence after another few seconds, hugged me, and said something about her award being hand-delivered, and I went back and sat down. Assumedly beet red. © lizaverta / Reddit
  • I thought that slipping on a banana was funny when watching funny cartoons.
    One time, I tried enacting that part, ate a banana, put it on the ground, walked on it, and didn't slip. I put water on it and walked on it, didn't slip. Then, for the last time, I put dish liquid soap.
    When I was preparing to walk on it, my cousin ran to it and slipped. I was shocked but then burst out laughing, so it does happen. Fortunately, my cousin slipped on his back and was okay.
  • Just after my husband and I started dating, we were at my house watching a movie. I didn't have a couch, so we were sitting on the floor. About halfway through, out of the corner of my eye, I notice him shifting subtly. He was obviously uncomfortable, and equally obviously not wanting me to notice.
    After being offered a cushion to sit on, he says, "No, nothing's wrong. I'm fine." It struck me a so ridiculous that he would sit there uncomfortable that I got a little tickled. Not giving it much thought, I reached over and patted (whacked) his thigh four or five good times, saying, "Well, that's okay, then!"
    So, his leg was asleep, and it was waking up, so he was full-on pins and needles. He laughed, screamed, and farted all at the same time. It was glorious, and I was wailing with laughter. © behind_but_trying / Reddit
  • I had been working on a major project for months in another city. We made a near-impossible deadline, and it was all over. It was supposed to be a joyous moment. I gave an impassioned speech to the team and pumped my fist, and somehow threw my back out. Bad.
    I was planning on walking out holding my head out high, swelling with pride, going out with a style. Instead, it ended up with three of my employees wheeling me out the building in a rolling office chair and dumping me in an Uber. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • Mom sent me to Walmart to get milk on Wednesday night before Thanksgiving. I’m 11 years old. I get the milk, come back out, fling open my mom’s minivan’s side door...see a 30-year-old woman breastfeeding. Wrong van.
    I nearly melted with embarrassment. Went back to the sidewalk and patiently waited for the right van with the right Mom to pull up. © Luca20 / Reddit
  • We were taking a quiz in geography class, and the teacher was asking the questions out loud, and we had to write the answers down. The teacher asked, “What is the capital of Panama?” I had no idea what it was, but being the class clown, I replied, “Panama City?” I was told to hand in my quiz and received a 0 for announcing the correct answer. © jbach220 / Reddit
  • I was on my way home with my friends when I suddenly thought of singing Rolling in the Deep while doing gestures as if I was in a musical. I was about to turn while singing the line "We could've had it all, rolling in the-" and I fell on a drainage canal. It was waist deep and my friends laughed at me, saying I rolled in the deep. They helped me get up, I was fine and was also laughing about what happened.

