14 products that will be constant residents in your shopping cart

Have you ever bought something and turned into a loyal consumer? Finding such products can be hard in such a congested marketplace, where you have a million different options. That’s why we gathered items with triumphant reviews you won’t have a hard time loving.

1. This is a best-selling plumping lip polish that boldly plumps the appearance of lips with a tantalizing tingle in a high-shine, shimmering finish. Apply directly to lips, starting in the center and swiping back and forth with the doe foot applicator. Reapply throughout the day as needed for plumping and lip-loving benefits, and shimmering high-shine.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: Don’t trust the try on colors. I read this in another review and glad I did. This is the Dolly color. I also bought the magnetic mauve lip liner from Buxum.

It doesn’t feel sticky and lasts a good long while. Perfect color without being too much. @Sherri Saunders

2. Electric fondue set that comes with a melting base, removable 10oz melting bowl, 3-section detachable tray for easy serving, and 4 skewers. Just heat it up to 140°F for melting. Once melted, turn it to warm and serve it up with your favorite dippings. To use for cheese, melt cheese in advance and add it to the tray to keep it warm.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: It’s smaller than a regular fondue pot, but has several advantages:

1. The pot comes out for easy cleaning.

2. Heat settings are simple-melt and warm.

3. The food compartments are a great way to ensure everyone can reach the goodies.

Maybe these are standard now, my fondue pot is pretty old, but they were very welcome improvements. It’s smaller, but it’s intended for dessert, not the main course, and the size is perfect. @Phil Spector

3. Mini toaster oven that makes toast, bagels, pizza, paninis, and even cookies. It’s more energy efficient than your regular oven, and the timer is dial-controlled, so your food comes out perfectly toasted every time. Its backing tray, oven rack, and crumb tray are all removable and dishwasher safe for quick clean up and spotless countertops.

4.2 stars out of 5

Promising review: I just love this little thing! It’s pretty small so you can’t fit a lot in there, but it sure works well! So much better than using the microwave! Food comes out warm and toasted, not cold in the middle and too hot in random places with that funny microwave taste. @Mary Kennedy

4. Liquid ant killer that gets rid of common household ants including acrobat, crazy, ghost, little black, odorous house, pavement, and other sweet-eating ants. Place the bait stations where you’ve seen ant activity, watch them attract ants, and eliminate the entire colony. You should see a significant decrease in the number of ants visiting the bait stations within just a few days.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: I’ve tried other things, but this ant killer rises above the rest. Because it’s just sugar, water and borax, you don’t need to worry about toxic fumes or anything. Super easy to assemble, just cut off the tip, lay it down, and wait for time to do its thing.

For the money you’re paying, you get a lot of value. I can speak on its capability because it gets rid of my ants without issue and the plastic case is really durable and not some flimsy garbage that falls apart. Super ant-killing performance! @RaulTz

5. Bissel’s little green machine removes tough pet spots and stains from carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more. It is 48 oz. tank means you can clean more between refills. It is also lightweight to easily clean multiple surfaces throughout your home. Use it along with the included Febreze Freshness to tackle tough stains like coffee, wine, grease, and more.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: This little thing SUCKS, but in the best sense of the word. It’s got some serious suction. Lightweight but solid, east to carry around, simple to use. We have only owned it for a few days, but our animals have helped us put it through its paces. It has performed well on deep pile wool and short industrial poly blend alike.

The clear vacuum head makes it easy to tell when you’re done cleaning, because you can watch the fluid run clear. Easy to pull a part and clean when you’re done, and then tucks away nicely in a corner or closet for storage. @WRXploration

6. Water filter pitcher that includes one standard filter to help remove impurities from your tap water. It cuts the taste and odor of chlorine and also reduces copper, cadmium, and mercury impurities. By switching to a Brita water pitcher with a filter, you can save money and replace up to 1,800 single-use plastic water bottles a year.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: I wouldn’t drink water from the tap before getting this. It took that weird taste out of our tap water (if you know, you know lol) I’m actually drinking more water now thankfully and not having to spend an arm and a leg on bottled water. It came clean with everything listed. Fits great in my fridge and the water is super clear. Great value, worth every penny. @Brooklynn Priest

7. Wall charger with multiple charging ports that fit duplex outlets perfectly. You get 5 AC outlet splitter (3 sides) with wide space in between and 4 USB charger ports. This works on duplex outlets only, other types of outlets like GFCI outlets cannot be secured onto the wall. Its built-in smart technology detects charging devices and delivers optimal charging speed automatically.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: Pretty good setup and really easy to set up over your existing wall plug. My other wall plugs seem loose, and we’re barely holding my charger in. If I was in bed. This one holds them nice and tight, and it also has a USB-C that I can connect my Google Pixel phone charger directly into without needing the actual brick. And it seems to be fast charging as well. @Top Shelf

8. Strengthening hair oil that is nutrient-rich and biotin-infused. It can be used as an intensive deep treatment to prevent damage to strong, lustrous hair with a fresh, invigorating scent. Apply to the ends of hair before you shampoo to soothe and smooth for a healthy, shiny finish that can be air-dried or styled as desired. It’s a blend of over 30 essential oils and nutrients that deeply penetrate the scalp to increase circulation.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: I have only been using this oil on my scalp for just over a week, but I instantly noticed that so much less hair fall in the shower! I am looking forward to continue using this and see if there’s new growth seen. But so far it’s been excellent! I use it every other day. @Felice Lineberry

9. Thermos bottle with straw with insulation technology that keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours. It is lightweight and compact with a push-button lid so it’s easy to carry and open. The integrated carry handle features a soft touch grip. It is made with high-quality 18/8 stainless steel construction to handle drops and provide everyday durability and reliability. Comes in a variety of fun colors and patterns.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: I had purchased a child thermos a few months ago. It was not the Thermos brand. This new one is so much better. Easier to handle for small hands. Not too heavy and slimmer. Perfect for smaller ones.

Love the handle on the lid so it can be carried by the handle easily. The design is cool. Holds cool temperature well. Thermos brand always brings quality. @SCQween

10. Dual basket air fryer that features an upper 6QT basket and a lower 5QT baking pan. The machine has 8 preset menus: air fry, grill, dehydrate, bake, roast, broil, reheat, and toast. The 3 heating tubes at top, middle, and bottom part of the cavity, allows for precise temperature control and evening cooking for each zone. It also provides Wi-Fi connectivity.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: Nice air fryer and oven combination. The top compartment holds a decent amount, while the oven is a little smaller. The oven could maybe be used for small cupcakes and cookies, nothing too large.

Comes with a little card that I put on fridge that shows times and temperatures for general use. Easy to use and can connect to Wi-Fi. Overall pleased with purchase. @Estelle

11. Concentrated degreaser and cleaner that can clean anything from wooden surfaces, tiles, and building materials. It is water based, non-toxic, biodegradable, non-flammable, and xylene-free. Whether it’s removing stubborn stains from fabrics, cleaning baked-on greasy messes in the kitchen, or clearing grime from outdoor surfaces, the cleaner offers a wide range of solutions to keep homes healthy.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: We were looking for a good quality multipurpose cleaner to use throughout the house and to clean greasy items (for example, grates over the cooktop). Wow! This stuff works fantastic and fast! Even items with older stains were easily cleaning.

What is most impressive is that this product is NON-TOXIC and biodegradable. I would recommend wearing gloves while using as instructed. @RK

12. Portable popcorn machine that pops with hot air, not oil, for a low-fat treat. Hot air-popped corn is all natural with no artificial flavors or added salt and zero grams of saturated fat. It pops up to 8 cups of gourmet popcorn in about 2 minutes, while the vented cover assures crispy popcorn every time. The cover doubles as a serving bowl that also features a handle.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: I used to make air popped popcorn in my microwave with just a glass bowl and a plate on top, but the glass always got super hot and was difficult to handle when the popcorn was done cooking. This handy little popper makes the perfect amount for the two of us, and it’s done in just a couple minutes.

There were very few unpopped kernels. I also like that you can use the popping lid as a serving bowl, and that the cord wraps around the base when not in use. It’s a clever little design. And, it’s small enough that it doesn’t take up a lot of space on my countertop, either.

And, I also discovered that my jar of popcorn kernels can sit inside — ready for the next time I want to make some. @KJ

13. Little stain remover that is proudly Safer Choice certified, giving you peace of mind that it meets rigorous safety standards. The biodegradable formula is free from harmful chemicals and is effective on both fresh and set-in stains. Simply spray, blot, rinse, and watch even the toughest fresh or dry stains disappear.

4.4 stars out of 5

Promising review: This stuff works so good! I was skeptical at first. The first day my son wore this shirt, I thought it was ruined. A friend let me use this stuff and swore it would save the shirt, so I tried it.

This was one wash. My husband thought it was a new shirt. This stuff really works!!

It also got dales sauce out of my mom’s shirt. (The shirts look different colors because the first one was taken at night and the second was in the morning. It is the same shirt, just different lighting) @Maegan Reeves

14. Pet hair remover that is far superior to traditional lint rollers for pet hair or sticky rollers. It is ideal for cleaning couches, pillows, rugs, and more. Whether it’s furniture, your car, or a carpet, this pet lint roller is an essential tool for all pet owners. Its extra sticky capability ensures every strand is picked up. Just roll back and forth along any surface to trap fur and lint.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: This thing is amazing. I inherited my parent’s house and the cats that live here. Not much isn’t covered with cat hair.

I first tackled a small ottoman. It was white with cat hair. Within 20 minutes of using this, the ottoman is blue again!

I’m cleaning everything! This thing is amazing! Buy this right now! I have now tackled this chair. @Tracy

Is your home in desperate need of deep cleaning? You are at the right place since we have multiple wonderful suggestions that will solve most of your issues. From trapped lint to your dryer to heavy grease, these products can prove life-saving.