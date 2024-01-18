14 smart gadgets everyone in the house will adore

As years go by and society progresses, our daily needs multiply. Or maybe these needs were there to begin with, but we never had the right solutions to them. Well, now, manufacturers around the world have thought of every little or large gadget we might need, and we have gathered 14 that you never realized how useful they may be.

1. LED flashlight gloves that are waterproof and are ideal for activities like fishing, hiking, mountain camping, cycling, and running. They are one size, since there is an adjustable strap that can be stretched to fit even big hands. They also make up for a wonderful gift for both men and women.

The gloves are made of breathable and soft fabric, which is lightweight and skin-friendly for any working season. Every package includes 2 gloves with batteries installed, 1 small screwdriver, and extra batteries.

Promising review: Bought this based on the glowing reviews, and it didn’t disappoint! I gifted a friend for our Secret Santa last Christmas. He kept it in his car glove compartment in case of emergencies, and whipped it out on July 4th weekend.

During our campfire session, we needed to build our s’mores and lo and behold — these flashlight gloves came in handy. Very bright and effective for our group of 5 to enjoy our ooey gooey sweets, mess-free. We then proceeded to show off our shadow puppets skills. @C

2. Hand massager that provides different acupuncture points and offers a kneading massage with 4 heads. It relieves arthritis or carpal tunnel pain. It also offers heat, air pressure, and kneading to help to get rid of finger numbness and joint soreness. Suitable for both left and right hands.

Its lithium battery can last 4–5 hours after full charging. It offers 3 massage modes, 3 strengths, and 2 heat settings that can reach up to 104oF. Upper and lower airbags press rhythmically along the fingers, hands, and wrists to care for all sides of your hand.

Promising review: This thing completely surprised me, as to its effect on my hands. I have a very hard time getting to sleep at night and I didn’t think it would give me the quality massage I thought it would, for such an inexpensive machine. But as I was using it while laying in bed, it actually relaxed me so much that I fell asleep within 10 minutes!

It usually takes me hours. The design is amazing. The material is quality. It has a heating feature that will melt your soul, and provides 3 levels of intensity, of which provides pressure to your hands that some humans can’t even achieve. You can also adjust it to low intensity, so less pressure is applied. @John M

3. Table lamp and wireless charger with 4 brightness levels, 0%, 30%, 70%, and100%. You can just put your phone on the lamp to charge it while the lamp is plugged. You can also listen to music through Bluetooth. Also, there is a 180o rotation of the light bar.

In both of horizontally and vertically position of the light bar, it gets you a comfortable viewing angle. Your phone and other devices must be compatible with wireless charging.

Promising review: I love this light! It’s so cute and also plays music! I love how you can barely touch it and the illumination can be very low, so I don’t wake up my husband if I have to get up in the night. It’s also rechargeable! I’m going to buy more for gifts! @Pocoloco

4. Heating pad for neck and shoulder pain relief. It promotes your blood circulation, improves your arthritis, and releases your intense muscles. You can easily wash it by throwing it in the washer. Its size of 24×23 inches will comfortably fit the pad on your shoulders.

It features 3 temperature levels. You can adjust the temperature level to satisfy your different heating needs. Also, there is a 90-minutes auto-switch-off function and overheat protection.

Promising review: This is one of the best investments I’ve made, especially for my sore neck and shoulders. It is very well-made and seems like it will last a long while. The cover is plush, and the pad is not stiff like a lot of others, so it conforms to your contours, delivering the heat where it is needed.

The weighted edges help. There is a wide range of temperatures, so you can wear whatever you want under it. You can set it to turn off after half-an-hour, hour, hour-and-a-half, or two hours. I can’t think of many ways it could be improved. @ADKgeezer

5. Under desk foot desk ergonomically designed with sufficient height and curvature to better relieve the pressure on your limbs. It is a two-piece set with magic tapes between the upper and lower layers. When you want to adjust the thickness of the foot rest, you only need to pull the zipper and switch the thickness.

The cover of the foot rest is installed with a zipper, and it can be easily removed for machine washing. The core of the foot pillow is made of high quality foam, which is supportive and does not easily collapse or lose shape.

Promising review: I was worried that the non-slip bottom would just slide around in my wood floor, but this thing really holds its place and feels great. I’d say it’s better than the hard plastic versions at work. @VJ

6. Acrylic cutting board with counter lip, made of transparent material. It is made from 100% food-grade acrylic material. It is very durable and also lightweight. It comes with 6 non-slip patches that can be attached to the bottom of the board to prevent slipping.

The 18×14 inch, 3mm thick size is perfect for preventing stains on marble and other hard-to-clean countertops without compromising the aesthetics of the countertop. It protects the countertop from spills and cuts.

Promising review: I love this so much!!! It is easy to clean and makes it a lot easier to use my kitchen without frantically looking for a cutting board. Easy clean up with spills, and you don’t really see where the knife scratched unless you examine it, or you take it off to wash. @Ammie

7. Electronics organizer bag made of waterproof, durable material. It has a well-paded, semi-flexible interior that protects your electronics. The bag comes with 2 compartments, ideal for power banks, external hard drives, SD memory cards, cables, earphones, and connector adapters.

The bag is also suitable for storing pens and pencils, and makeup accessories, such as lipsticks and highlighters. The store bag includes a convenient portable belt. You can easily slip it into your backpack or carry it in your hand.

Promising review: I got this organizer to hold my power pack for a recent airline trip. It nicely held that as well as several chargers. It is well-made and attractive and was so convenient to use.

I loved that I could tuck it into my backpack and retrieve it easily when I needed it. It also had enough space to hold a few small snacks. I’d definitely buy it again. @Sheila R. Olson

8. Potato masher that creates perfectly smooth and fluffy mash with less effort. It is comfortably cushioned and ergonomically designed, making it easy to use for people with arthritis. You can also use it for other veggies like carrots and turnips. Its easy grip will let you use it for a long time without getting tired.

Any food residue is easily rinsed off with running water. It is crafted from 100% rust-proof, high-quality material, which means it is resistant to stains, corrosion, and deformation.

Promising review: I’ve had a few of these of the years. Simple design and works great. I’ve only used it for making mashed potatoes and gnocchi. I think it’s a bit more necessary for gnocchi to get a homogeneous product. Mashed potatoes could be done almost as easily by hand.

For the price, convenience, consistency and ease of cleaning, I think it’s a worthwhile purchase. @John Carrigan

9. Sleep headband earphones that is equipped with the most advanced Bluetooth device. It also features a super comfortable stretchy fabric and HD Hi-Fi stereo sound speakers. You can wear it while sleeping, during yoga, meditation, and on the airplane.

You can turn up the volume and the person next to you can hardly hear the speakers. It is completely washable. Just remove the headphones from the pouch. It is made from polyester, spandex material, which is very breathable and fast drying.

Promising review: So easy and comfortable to sleep in. I was worried about sleeping in a headband, but I love these. Not confining for me. My only complaint is when they are turned on, they are LOUD, so just be aware. I wish they started out at a much lower volume or remembered the previous volume setting. Anyway, if you sleep with headphones, get these. @Melinda Musumeci

10. Levitating moon lamp that slowly spins at a consistent speed, completely silent, and when lit, casts a nice ambient light. It uses electromagnetic force, resulting in a free-floating, spinning moon lamp, no string attached. Each lamp features 16 different colors.

Just plug the adapter and slowly bring the moon over the base until it can hold it without moving around. When you feel the magnetic force supporting the weight of the moon, gently let go. Touch the power button and enjoy.

Promising review: My daughter loves this, but I found out how to center it because it is very hard to center it based on their instructions due to the strong magnet that moved it to the side. They should use my instructions.

Simply form your fingers (both hands) in the shape of a circle, and set the round moon/device on top of your fingers, then lower your fingers down to the base so that it will only make contact with the center. This was the only way we were able to center it easily and quickly. Color changes are beautiful. @Zenja Glass

11. Glowing basketball that is perfect for kids and for the entire family. It features 2 lights that are good for up to 30 hours of nighttime play. The light illuminates while playing and stops when it’s not in use. It is sturdy and has a water-resistant rubber exterior to help keep the lights safeguarded.

The ball comes with instructions and pre-installed batteries, along with some extras. You simply inflate using a pump to start swishing in the shots. Keep in mind that the pump is not included.

Promising review: I gave this as a gift to my nephew. He plays 6th grade basketball. I was very impressed with it.

The entire ball lights up, not just a small area. He easily inflated it. There are several extra batteries, also. We timed it and after the last bounce it stays lit for 45 seconds. @Candy

12. Meat chopper with 5 wide beveled pinwheel blades, which makes it easy to chop and crumble food. It has a non-slip ergonomic handle and five blades, and can relieve hand fatigue. Its anti-dirt design only needs a rinse with water to clean, or you can pop it in the dishwasher.

It is also very suitable for mixing and mashing other foods, such as gelatin, fruits, and vegetables. The angled blades scrape the sides of bowls and pots while mixing and mashing.

Promising review: This cooking utensil has more than one use. It’s advertised as a meat tenderizer. But it is also great in my opinion and experience to mix batter with. By pure chance and accident, I can even explain to you how it happened, but it ended up in my paint can. It worked very well for mixing the paint I had.

I had purchased the other type very similar to this one, and it worked just as well. I recommend purchasing this item. It is a great value and a real help. @Grannie knows best

13. Car sauce holder that fits vents of all shapes and sizes. It is designed to securely hold your sauce in place through almost any driving condition. The 5-in-1 sauce aperture can securely fit the four most commonly used sizes and shapes of sauce containers.

The holder has been tested even off-road and has been found to be steady. It doesn’t matter how thick your car vents are or how small or big your sauce packets are.

Promising review: I used this as a stocking stuffer and my folks loved it. Each of them had to show it to the elders and explain how it worked. Everyone at our Christmas approved heartily.

The workmanship is excellent, and the quality is quite good as well. My order came overnight and went right into the stockings. This was a big hit! @YZPat

14. Toilet bowl night light that activates automatically when you approach the toilet bowl, illuminating it in a pleasant way. It’s a great gadget for the elderly and people who wake up to pee multiple times during the night. Each comes with 8 colors: blue, red, pink, green, baby blue, purple, yellow, white, and rainbow mod.

It is incredibly easy to install. It uses a flexible arm which takes the shape of any toilet bowl and stays in place. No useless suction cups. It stays on the bowl, below the seat, and it works no matter whether the toilet seat is raised or not.

Promising review: I use the light when I stay in hotel rooms, which is quite often. It really helps to find the toilet in an unfamiliar place, and I don’t have to disturb my boyfriend’s sleep by turning on the lights. This new version is much better made than the old one.

It stays on whether the seat is down or up and does not get wet. The lights are plenty bright enough to do the job. I am very happy with my purchase! @Elaina

Some gadgets are created to make life easier, while others are made to simply make things prettier. No matter your needs, you will also find something that satisfies you on Amazon.