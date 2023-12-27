14 irresistible products foodies will rush to purchase

Many people enjoy eating food, but very few are certified foodies. If you happen to have such a friend or if you consider yourself a foodie, you definitely need to check out these 14 items. Not only they will offer you a great cooking and eating experience, they will also create a much more fun environment.

1. 3D rose ice molds that keep your drinks cool for longer. The 2.5 in ice cubes are the perfect decorative element for your drinks. You can use the molds to make candy, candles, soap, and even cake. Whatever the case, they are amazing for romantic souls.

The molds feature a built-in funnel so you can easily pour water. It takes 5–6 hours for the water to freeze and for the rose cubes to be ready to use. Just soak them in hot water for 5 minutes before using them for the first time.

Promising review: Love these and how fun they make our drinks! So easy to use, even added some edible pink glitter to the bottom then filled with water and the roses came out looking pink and gorgeous!

A tip I learned was to use water that I had microwaved to a boil, so the flowers were clear when frozen. Worked amazing! Great for bachelorette parties, showers, a girls’ night, or anytime you want to feel special! @Amazon Customer

2. A bread-shaped pillow in 3D printing that looks super realistic. It is made of high quality cotton material that won’t be deformed no matter how much you hug it. This is the perfect purchase or gift for anyone who loves bread or food in general.

The full length of this pillow is 23 inches and is delivered packed in vacuum bags. Upon delivery, you just need to take it out of the bag and let it for a day or under the sun for 30 minutes to take its full form.

Promising review: When I saw this, thought it wasn’t true, so I decided to get it. Oh, how was I wrong. It’s so soft and comfortable. It’s super long as well. It’s a really great product.

Thinking of getting another one since it’s like the biggest and softest out of all my plushies. It’s definitely worth five stars. @Giselle miller

3. A steering wheel tray that hooks on the sides of the wheel and allows you to enjoy your meal or work on your laptop. It is slim and lightweight and takes up very little space when not used. It is designed to fit most cars’ steering wheels.

One side is for food and has a deep flat surface for it not to fall off and a deep cup holder. The second side is for work and has a flat table so you can easily write or put your laptop on it. It also has a pen slot.

Promising review: I purchased this for my best friend and myself for different reasons. She is in nursing school and often gets there early and works in her car. This is perfect to place her laptop on and work. I use it to work like her and eat when I am in between offices.

Super cool, and have already had several people that have been in our cars order this exact product! Sturdy and has plenty of space. @Becky Howard

4. The ultimate peanut butter knife that stirs, scrapes and cleans jars perfectly. The super-long blade reaches the bottom of the big jars, keeping your knuckles clean. The stainless steel blade is very strong and can even stir thick spreads.

The extra-broad blade carves out huge swaths to avoid excessive scraping. It also picks up a lot of product and spreads it on your bread beautifully. It can be put in the dishwasher.

Promising review: Extremely sturdy, nice extra-long length to reach the bottom of deeper jars and special tip shape gets in all the jar grooves on the bottom and under rim. Don’t like a lot of gadgets but consider this pricier one worth it if you use a lot of nut butters, preserves, mayonnaise, etc. @SheBear

5. A double-sided pan that is ideal for pancakes, omelets, quesadillas, and more. The double dome design helps you cook food effortlessly from both sides. Both sides are coated three times, ensuring no food or liquids will stick to the pan.

It features a solid aluminum composition, quickly and evenly conducting heat from end to end. It is durable enough to withstand any metal utensils, spatulas, spoons, whisks, and even electric beaters without scratching.

Promising review: Love these pans for making my eggs in the morning, so easy to flip and create an omelet if that’s what I want or just flip my eggs over and hard fry them. Also, good for pancakes. I do have to spray the inside because of the screws, otherwise it will stick to them. I do throw them in the dishwasher and they come out great. @techie

6. Playful pasta servers, comprised of one spoon and one fork. They are durable and dishwasher safe. They have a very comfortable grip and are free of harmful material and plastics. They help you scoop out your pasta without any spills.

You can use these utensils not just on pasta but also on curries, soups, and more. So, not only they add a touch of fun in your kitchen, but also serve as great helpers during meal time.

Promising review: I love these, they’re so cute. I made pasta salad and used these to serve it. My son got a huge kick out of them. They’re quite sturdy, easy to wash and a fun addition to our kitchen. I could give these as a gift to my friends and they would love them. @J Band

7. A cold brew coffee maker that produces up to 4 servings of coffee. The premium filter keeps grounds of coffee out of your brew. The coffee pitcher features an airtight lid and non-slip silicone handle. It can withstand high temperatures in case you want to enjoy hot coffee as well.

The pitcher comes in two different capacities: 1 qt and 2qt. You can prepare your coffee the way you like it, keep it in the fridge, and serve it using the pitcher. It is useful if you are using it at a gathering.

Promising review: This thing works so great and is so easy! My expensive coffee maker broke, and I didn’t want to buy another expensive machine when I mainly make cold brew anyways. Came across this and figured I would try it out since it’s cheap, and I love it! It works so great and coffee tastes amazing. Highly recommend. @Amazon Customer

8. A handheld milk frother that comes in a variety of colors and is super easy to use. It works better than a manual whisk, and you can create froth right inside the glass you will be drinking from. No need to involve any other gadgets. You can make anything from coffee, hot chocolate, and protein drinks.

It works on all types of milk; half-and-half, creamer, soy, almond, cashew, hazelnut, whole milk, and other dairy such as butter or cream. To clean it, just put it under hot water and wipe it with a clean cloth.

Promising review: This is my 4th ZULAY milk frother --- this has been the best one I have had — it is superfast while using it to mix my coffee or other drinks. The handle feels super sleek and fits well in the hand. It washes clean well. It takes 2 batteries and they last long.

Obviously, I would buy another one, since this is the 4th one. I have had various colors with each one. @Candice

9. Microwave popcorn kettle that creates your favorite snack in just 3 minutes. No need to add any oil or butter. It allows for air circulation so that the kernels won’t burn. Simply use the dual-function lid to measure the desired serving size and place in the microwave.

The borosilicate glass bowl is suitable for the dishwasher and cleans up super easily. The glass is also temperature safe, resists wear-and-tear, and will not absorb acids or chemicals.

Promising review: This is my second buy. I got one for me and one for my sister!

Quick and easy to use. Easy to clean, too. You can just wipe it clean without even washing it. Works perfectly with or without butter. @Amazon customer

10. A manual slow cooker that serves 9+ people and can fit up to 7 pounds of food. You can set the cooking time on high if you are in a hurry, or set it on low and let your roast cook while you’re working. You can also choose the warm setting to serve your food hot.

The lid and stoneware are removable and can be put in the dishwasher. The removable stone inserts can be placed in the microwave, too. They can also be put in the oven at a temperature of up to 400oF.

Promising review: I really just wanted a slow cooker to make soups, and it worked well. No self-timer or any other fancy features, but it’s simple and way to use. The lid does have a slight rocker when it’s in place, but I didn’t find it as extreme as others have said, again for the price it didn’t affect my meals. Cleaning was easy too. It was packed well, and I didn’t notice any defects, so for what it is, what I use it for, I’m satisfied. @Michael R

11. A set of non-stick pots and pans that are both lightweight and convenient. They are made from aluminum granite materials with 10x non-stick performance. To clean them, just wipe with a paper towel or rinse with water.

The 10-piece cookware set includes: 9.5-inch frying pan, 11-inch frying pan, 2.4-QT saucepan with lid and steamer, 4.3-QT casserole pot with lid, 4.5-QT sauté pan with lid and white silicone turner.

Promising review: I have had some very expensive sets and this set is showing to be the best and not that expensive. I have had these pans for several months and love them. The pans work and clean like a dream. Nothing stick so far. The handle design is wonderful because no button on the inside of the pan to get nasty and hard to clean.

The handles don’t get hot, so not reason the pot holders. I am very careful to only use silicone utensils, so I expect they will outlast me. I bought a small frying pan to test first before buying the set. Now I have the set and truly love my pans. Would recommend them to anyone that hates those stupid buttons for the handles. @LINDA CURRY

12. Sliced cheese storage container that keeps your cheese organized. It’s compact, easy to clean, and very easy to locate in the fridge. Slices fit perfectly and will stay fresh for longer. You don’t have to look for the scattered cheese all over the fridge.

You don’t have to use plastic bags and other containers. With this super fun and fitting container, cheese can be neatly organized. Most customers mention how sturdy this item is.

Promising review: I was annoyed with the cheese slices laying loose in the cheese drawer, and so I got this gem! Perfect size for a standard package of American cheese slices, with a little extra room for the few remaining from the previous package. Very durable, thicker plastic than expected but opens and closes nicely. My kids love it and I’m a-MOO-sed! Would absolutely recommend. @PhotoDawna

13. Mike’s spicy honey that has the perfect combination of sweet and hot. It is made of chilies, honey, and vinegar. You can drizzle it on pizza, fried chicken, or BBQ. You can even pair it with your favorite cheese and add to cocktails or tea.

It is all natural, certified kosher, gluten-free, paleo-friendly, and contains no artificial sugar or preservatives. It is also made with 100% pure honey, not cheap syrups.

Promising review: For some time we have been fans of sprinkling crushed red pepper on our pizza of all combinations. Our son and daughter-in-law strongly recommended Mike’s Hot Honey. I’m happy to say it was a hit. Mike’s adds just the right amount of heat and sweetness. @sllemmon

14. A stuffed waffle maker that delivers extra thick and extra delicious creations. You add your batter at the bottom, then your fillings, and add some more batter at the top. You can stuff with fresh fruits, pie fillings, candy, chocolate, cheese, meats, and more.

It features a rotating design that flips to 180o to evenly spread batter. It cooks within minutes for waffles that are crispy outside and tender inside. You just need a pair of tongs to remove, lift, and serve them.

Promising review: I gave this to my 13-year-old as a side gift on his birthday. Now we make 12 portions of batter for the week. It works equally well with jams or fresh fruit. I even tried it stuffed with crispy pepperoni and mozzarella and with sweetened marinara on top. I made cornbread batter with some crisped up chicken skin and then stuffed it with chicken.

You don’t even need a fork. Just cut it into 4s and dip it in whatever syrup or butter or anything. Here’s how I made those waffles: standard buttermilk waffle recipe, filling, stuffer. 10 minutes to heat up, open, add half the batter, add filling, add second half of batter, close, flip, wait 7 and a half minutes. And it cleans with a damp cloth. @Laura

If you have a foodie friend, keep in mind that they might also enjoy presents that are edible, and they won’t have to work hard to prepare anything.