14 Times People Discovered Something Unusual on an Ordinary Day

Sometimes moments so amazing and unexpected happen that it’s hard to believe they were accidental. From lightning and meteors to amazing coincidences and natural wonders, this article has stories from people who witnessed incredible events.

“3 of 12 people brought the same gift. Too funny.”

“Took a picture of a double rainbow. The outer rainbow is a little hard to see. Then I noticed a lightning strike in the middle also.”

“I found a weird piece of glass on the beach. Turns out, it’s actually sand that got struck by lightning and turned into glass.”

“Capturing shooting star while aurora borealis”

“Yesterday the aurora was visible with plain eyes in Germany. My boyfriend said that he saw a shooting star in the exact moment I took a photo. I was very surprised when I noticed that I got it on camera as well.”

“Just found this particular grape that was into a shape of a tomato.”

“Boiled a corned beef. This was how I found the fat to be coagulated on top of the water the next morning.”

“While sitting by the campfire my buddy happens to take photos as meteor appears.”

“Dropped my soy sauce and it accidentally made a perfect circle.”

“I have never seen this occurring naturally before in my life.”

Pinhole camera obscuras are actually somewhat common, we just usually fail to notice them. © MedievalHobo / Reddit

“I got 6 peppers in 1.”

“A hummingbird built its nest on my hanging hummingbird figurine.”

“Yesterday I bought each of my 2 daughters a stuffed animal at the airport. Today a neighbor gave us a small bag of toys which contained the same stuffed animal but different colors.”

“A fish caught by a jellyfish who was caught by the tide.”

There’s so much interesting stuff you’ll find when walking during/after high tide. © LunchZestyclose8194 / Reddit



“My parking shelter collapsed under the weight of snow, but my car was untouched.”