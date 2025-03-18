14 Ways Your Body Warns You Might Have Gluten Sensitivity

Gluten consumption has been associated with increased inflammation and heightened intestinal permeability, leading to various neurological and psychological symptoms. These may include difficulty concentrating, depression, anxiety, insomnia, fatigue, irritability, and “brain fog,” which impairs mental clarity and focus.

Additionally, studies suggest that individuals with gluten intolerance are more likely to experience migraines compared to the general population. While headaches can stem from multiple causes, many people with gluten sensitivity report developing headaches after consuming gluten, indicating a potential direct link.