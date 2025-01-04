The Top 15 Car Models You Didn’t Know Ruled the Roads In Various Countries in 2024

When it comes to cars, people, or rather countries, can be pretty selective. For some, it’s the fuel economy that holds most favor and for others, its performance. On that note, here go 15 of the busiest countries in the world, and the bestselling cars that made it to the top for 2024 in that region. You might find some surprising cars in here.

USA

The Ford F-series has been one of the longest bestsellers in the USA, in fact, for 47 consecutive years, as per Ford itself. Unsurprisingly, the Ford F-series pickup truck remains the best-selling car in the USA as well, with the Chevrolet Silverado coming in at a close second.

Brazil

Brazil, meanwhile, prefers the Fiat Strada the most, followed by the Volkswagen Polo and the tiny, but very efficient Chevrolet Onix. The Fiat Strada is a subcompact pickup truck with a somewhat sedan-like drive, making it more comfortable than a regular pickup.

France

When it comes to France, the bestseller car brigade is led by a French maker itself. The Renault Clio leads as the bestseller, closely followed by the Dacia Sandero and the Peugeot 208. That said, another source says the Peugeot 208 has already won the 2024 race to the top.

Germany

Volkswagen, the German “people’s car” earns top spot on home ground. The Volkswagen Golf, a small but powerful car, is the bestseller in Germany itself. Coming in close is the Volkswagen T-Roc, and the third bestseller for German is the Volkswagen Tiguan. Clearly, Germany has immense brand loyalty.

Spain

While once Seat ruled the Spanish roads, today it’s a slightly different story. The top-selling car in Spain for 2024 is the Dacia Sandero, followed by the Toyota Corolla. Coming in third is the Seat Ibiza.

Japan

Nothing beats a Japanese car when it comes to quality, clearly, or they wouldn’t be such a plethora of fans. Given there’s a number of popular Japanese automotive manufacturers, it isn’t surprising to see Japan itself investing in its own cars. The quirky Honda N-Box still rules the Japanese roads, not that it’s seen in countries like the USA, being a JDM.

India

Suzuki is known for making long-lasting and economical cars with good fuel ratings, and this could be one of the reasons why it’s made a strong impression in the countries it sells well. As of November 2024, the best-selling car of India was the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Hyundai Creta, a mid-size crossover, ranked second, while the Tata Punch came in third.

United Kingdom

As far as the UK goes, the Ford Puma is ruling both roads and sales for 2024. The Kia Sportage came in a close second, with the Nissan Qashkai ranking in third in sales.

Australia

Given Australia and its rough outback, its roads need something tough as well. This is why the Ford Ranger, a relatively mid-size pickup truck, is Australia’s best-selling car for 2024. Coming in second is another tough cookie, the Toyota RAV4.

Italy

Italy is another country that’s loyal to a home-grown car brand, with the quirky Fiat Panda still heading the bestseller list for 2024. The Dacia Sandero and the Jeep Avenger come in second and third.

Norway

Then, there are some countries who prefer more eco-friendly options, which is why Norwegians have made the Tesla Model Y. This is quite the scoop for Tesla, given it’s relatively a newcomer in the automotive industry. Norway has also chosen electric cars for spot numbers two and three, with the Volvo EX30 and the Volkswagen ID.4.

Canada

Much like its neighbor, Canada too seems to prefer the Ford F-Series pickups for 2024, making the F-Series rule the road, like it has been for the past three years. The Toyota RAV4 and the Ram truck come in second and third, which shows that for now Canada still prefers its big trucks over sedans.

Mexico

Mexico certainly loves Japanese cars, or should we say Nissan. Both the top spots go to the Nissan Versa, followed by the NP300. Coming in at number three is the Chevrolet Aveo.

UAE

When it comes to the UAE, the top seller in the Toyota Land Cruiser, known for its exceptional combination of luxury and ruggedness. Similarly, the Nissan Patrol and Toyota Camry frequently rank among the most popular cars in the UAE, showing that people in the Middle East value both toughness and plushness.

China

China is staunchly loyal to national brands, which is why the BYD automotive company is doing great on home turf. The BYD SONG is China’s 2024 bestselling car, followed by the BYD Qin PLUS. The Tesla Model Y comes in third, also showing China’s dedication to the electric car revolution.