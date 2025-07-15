15+ Hairstyles From the Past That Are Making a Big Comeback This Summer
Craving a new look this summer? The hottest hairstyles aren’t brand new—they’re time travelers. From shaggy ’70s layers to the edgy ’90s bob, salons are buzzing with retro inspiration. If you’ve ever said, “I wish that cut would come back,” this is your season.
Roaring bobs: 1920s
The 1920s bob cut symbolized freedom and redefined femininity. Sleek and often paired with finger waves, it was typically cut to jaw length, sometimes shorter at the back in a V-shape, known as the “shingle” bob.
The bob wasn’t just a style—it was a rebellious act. Cutting off long, “proper” hair signaled a break from tradition and embraced women’s independence.
To modernize the iconic bob, blend its vintage charm with today’s styling trends:
- You can add beachy waves or subtle tousled curls instead of traditional finger waves. It gives a more relaxed, wearable vibe.
- Try a jawline bob or even a lob (long bob) for a more versatile look that flatters various face shapes and works for more lifestyles.
- Introduce asymmetrical edges, graduated cuts, or invisible layers for a contemporary edge while maintaining that sharp bob silhouette.
- Use ultra-sleek, high-gloss styling for a futuristic take, or opt for matte, piecey texture for an editorial twist.
- Pastel tones, bold roots, or balayage highlights can also breathe new life into a traditional cut.
- Try adding a deep side part or accessory clip for a Gatsby-glam update.
Glossy waves: 1930s
The 1930s hairstyles were known for their elegant, structured waves, such as the Marcel wave, often styled close to the scalp with smooth, flowing curls. These hairstyles were a major shift from the more angular bob cuts of the 1920s and leaned into more voluminous forms.
Here are a few ways to add a modern twist to 1930s hair:
- While traditional 1930s finger waves were tightly sculpted, today’s version can be more relaxed, with looser waves that add texture and volume. Use a flat iron (or curling iron) for a faster, looser version of the style.
- Instead of using vintage rollers, you can use a curling iron for a more contemporary finish, giving a softer look that maintains the charm of the 1930s.
- The bob was iconic in the 1930s, and it’s still in style today. A modern twist can include adding texture or even ombre coloring to give it a more youthful, trendy appearance.
Pin curls, victory rolls, and volume: 1940s
This vintage style was a staple of that time. The classic 1940s look was with structured, symmetrical victory rolls and sculpted waves. It symbolized both glamor and resilience.
The structured waves and strategic volume emphasized femininity while still being manageable under hats or for factory work. Women achieved these styles using pin curls, setting lotion, and careful brushing—a timeless look that’s still iconic today
For a modern spin:
- Go for smoother rolls with softer edges, looser waves, and a fresh finish. It retains the iconic silhouette but feels more wearable for today’s fashion aesthetics.
- Roll just one side.
- You can also pin it with a bold accessory while leaving the rest natural or in loose curls.
Hollywood rollers: 1950s
Bouffants and perfectly coiffed curls reigned supreme. Hollywood Rollers from the 1950s represent the classic glamour.
These voluminous, sculpted curls were the hallmark of stars like Marilyn Monroe, Rita Hayworth, and Elizabeth Taylor.
Today’s takes on Hollywood rollers:
- Use modern curling tools and styling sprays to mimic the shape with more flexibility.
- Looser curls, less teasing, and natural finishes update the look while preserving its vintage charm.
- Update the look with a teased crown and soft ponytail or half-updo for elegant retro vibes.
Mod magic: 1960s
1960s was all about rebellion, sharp lines, and ultra-modern cool. There’s the distinctive and stylish allure of Mod (short for “Modernist”) fashion and beauty—a cultural movement born in 1960s Britain. It captures the transformative glamour of the era’s bold choices in hair, fashion, and attitude.
The style was defined by Vidal Sassoon’s precision bobs and pixie cuts (especially the iconic five-point cut), bold bangs, sleek finishes, payful volume (some mod styles had a bouffant touch at the crown, adding height and a youthful silhouette).
To wear the Mod look today:
- Add soft texture to the bob or pixie with gentle waves or tousled layers.
- Keep the bold bangs, but style them curtain-style or side-swept for a contemporary flair.
- Embrace color updates—ashy tones, pastel highlights, or bold monochromes give the style edge.
- Pair with minimalist makeup and statement earrings to channel that retro-cool with 2025 energy.
Boho flow and disco: 1970s
The hairstyles of the 1970s were a cornerstone of the decade’s free-spirited aesthetic, deeply rooted in counterculture and natural beauty. Influenced by both the bohemian counterculture and the disco craze, 70s hair represented freedom, self-expression, and rebellion against conventional beauty norms.
Think long, tousled Bohemian waves, curtain bangs, middle parts with braids, shag cuts, feathered layers, and glamorous curls.
Icons like Stevie Nicks embodied the boho vibe, often wearing long, flowing hair enhanced with feathered layers and fringe.
The style is endlessly adaptable. How to wear it today:
- Use a curling wand for loose, beachy waves or let your natural texture shine.
- Style with center parts and add thin braids for a festival-ready update.
- Opt for modern shag cuts or curtain bangs for a retro touch that still feels current.
- Incorporate accessories like braided strands, floral headbands, or loose scarves. It’s all about looking effortlessly undone and romantic.
Pop glam: 1980s
The 1980s pop glam aesthetic is all about boldness, excess, and high-energy fashion, heavily influenced by the music and film industries.
Iconic trends from this era include oversized silhouettes, vibrant neon colors, and dramatic hairstyles. Big, voluminous hair, often styled in waves or crimped for maximum effect, was frequently paired with oversized blazers or leather jackets.
How to style it today:
- Think of the exaggerated volume and texture of the ’80s, but with a softer, more wearable finish.
- Whether you’re sporting a voluminous blowout, layered feathered cuts, or even a sleek modern mullet, there’s room for creativity. You can update these iconic looks by incorporating a clean, polished style with modern hair tools like flat irons and round brushes.
- Accessorize with minimalist headbands or clips to give the look a fresh twist.
Grunge chic and supermodel era: 1990s
The grunge look often featured choppy, unkempt haircuts, typically paired with accessories like chokers, flannel shirts, and loose-fitting clothes. The bob haircut, particularly with bangs, was a popular choice for those embracing the grunge movement. This style gave off a rebellious, effortless vibe, often featuring a more natural, tousled look rather than polished, perfect hairstyles.
There was also “The Rachel” haircut, worn by Jennifer Aniston’s character, Rachel Green, on the popular TV show Friends. It was one of the most iconic and widely copied hairstyles of the 1990s.
To modernize the look, you could:
- Add a sleeker finish to the bob, opting for a slightly textured and tousled finish to achieve that “lived-in” feel.
- Alternatively, pair this with a bit of shine and less extreme volume would offer a more contemporary take, while still paying homage to the grunge era.
- Combine minimalist clothing (like band tees or plaid) and the disheveled yet purposeful hairstyle to keep the look fun.
Pop chic: 2000s
Y2K hair trends are making a massive comeback. This aesthetic was all about boldness and playful spirit.
Iconic looks like crimped hair, chunky highlights, space buns, and butterfly clips are all part of this nostalgic aesthetic. The vibe was fun and experimental, often focusing on volume and texture, with the use of accessories like mini hairbands and clips.
To style these looks today, modern twists include:
- Making them sleeker and more polished. For example, while crimped hair was once bold and voluminous, today’s take is more controlled with minimal frizz and added shine for a sophisticated finish. Space buns are no longer just messy pigtails but refined and symmetrical with soft waves for a more chic and versatile look. Butterfly clips have also evolved into more elegant versions, often seen paired with minimalistic hairstyles for a touch of nostalgia without being over-the-top.
- Incorporating Y2K elements into contemporary fashion can also include opting for sleek, high ponytails or using a mini crimper for texture without making the look too “dated.” Accessorizing with metallic or subtle pastel-colored clips, as opposed to bright, neon hues, also modernizes the style.
We hope this article has inspired you to experiment with a new hairstyle! Whether you’re ready to embrace a fresh cut or trying out a bold new look, changing your hair can be an empowering experience. After all, your hairstyle is a reflection of your personality.