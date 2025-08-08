15 Heartwarming Stories That Prove Stepparents Can Be the Best Parents Ever

Both of my stepdaughters go to therapy due to their mother’s ex. The oldest recently had to switch to a new therapist due to retirement. I was invited to join a session. When we started talking, and I was asked about my concerns, I brought up the abuse she went through before I met my wife.

The therapist was visibly confused and concerned. He said that she had mentioned no other men and that he thought I was her biological father because of how she talks about me. I explained the backstory to everything, and it got to the question of why she hadn’t talked about the past more.

She got quiet, but then explained that she saw the abuse her mother and sister suffered. She was angered by the fact she couldn’t help them. She always wished for a dad like me and when I became her dad her wish came true.

I bawled like a baby. We’re working on helping her with the trauma she bottled up, and it’s going to be a hard road. She told me she’s ready to work through it because she knows her true dad will be there for her. @ Sam_N_Emmy / Reddit