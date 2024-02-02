15 Men Who Grew a Beard and Became Unrecognizable

day ago

People sometimes underestimate how much a beard can change a man’s appearance. But, photos posted online show that it might be just as powerful as getting a cosmetic procedure done. Depending on the beard style, it can turn a man into a whole new person.

1. “I spend probably 90% of my grooming routine on the curl.”

2. “I use coconut oil once or twice a week to get this look.”

3. “From 47 to 57 years old”

4. “Well, I wouldn’t recommend shaving your beard off.”

5. “I was unsure whether to keep the beard, but not anymore.”

6. “This is what 10 years and a beard does to you.”

7. “Some faces need a beard.”

8. “I used to dislike my big brows but the beard balances them out.”

9. “I’ll keep growing it!”

10. “My bearded journey so far.”

11. “From 1 week stubble to a 14-month beard!”

12. “Exactly 50 days of growth!”

13. It’s a completely new person.

14. “9 months of beard progress”

15. “Decided two years ago to let it all just grow out.”

Bonus: The most extreme transformation.

“15 years time difference between the two shots 🤯 Age 21–35!! Mental!
Bit of reflection... in the before photo, I thought I knew everything. In the after, I realize I know nothing.”

Some men go much further in order to completely change their appearance, though. A man spent over $100.000 on plastic surgery to turn himself into Britney Spears. Although it was an extreme move, he shows no regrets over his decision and is pleased with the results.

