15+ People Who Are Celebrating Saying ’Adios’ to Their Exes

Breakups can bring out the bizarre and terrifying in people. While many relationships end with a quiet goodbye or a few screams, some leave behind tales so wild, they deserve their own movie. So buckle up, because these ex stories aren’t just unbelievable — they’re the kind of “you won’t believe this happened” drama that makes you grateful you haven’t experienced anything similar.

  • She was toxic and never allowed what I liked. Using both love and a mad temper making me think I should not make her angry. She took away all my masculinity and then she cheated because she felt I was not giving her attention. ©Bennevada / Reddit
  • He married another girl behind my back while still living with me and convincing me that she was just a friend and I was too paranoid. ©-acidlean- / Reddit
  • I recently moved from Florida to Wales to do a bit of traveling. I started seeing this girl very casually for about 3 months before I left FL. After moving, we stayed in touch, and I realized that she was a bit weird.
    Facebook messages, texts, and phone calls every day. Not just 1 or 2. Like 10. Every day. After the first week, I stopped answering. It took her a month to stop calling. It took her another month to stop texting and Facebooking me. The last message I got was: “I don’t miss you anymore. Just sayin.” Best thing I’ve ever read. ©classrocker24 / Reddit
  • My ex-wife used to gaslight me and try to convince me things I saw with my own eyes were remembered wrong or never happened. She even went as far as telling our therapist that I was paranoid and delusional. All to cover up her lies and even use her kid in her lies without him knowing. A lot of similar stories to that and she was a pathological liar. I ignored a lot of red flags though and excused her behavior away. Literally thought I was losing my mind while going through all that. ©smc0881 / Reddit
  • I was dating a guy for a brief minute (against my better judgment), and one of my really beautiful friends fell in the shower and broke her nose. His response was “Haha good. I like when girls who are too full of themselves get their faces destroyed.” After the horror of what he said wore off I promptly dumped and blocked him. His mom texted me a few days later to tell me that I wasn’t a nice girl and her son deserved better. ©eggplant*** / Reddit
  • Her favorite emotion was anger. After 16 years I’d had enough. In the early part of our divorce, I told her that we could work this out amicably. She responded, “No! We have to get lawyers and FIGHT!” Divorce is expensive because it’s worth it. ©neal144 / Reddit
  • My ex got her tonsils out, begged the doctor to let her keep them (so she could cook them and eat them), and cried for hours when they said no. ©Chavestvaldt / Reddit
  • He told me that there were guys from my neighborhood who reached out to him and threatened him to stop dating me. It was a lie; he just wanted to break up with me. ©chilloo10 / Reddit
  • I was asleep and apparently, he got on a dating app. He spent all night talking to a girl and texted me and I quote, “Babe, I’m sorry, I fell in love with this girl online.” When I said, “Dude, if you loved me you wouldn’t have fallen in love with someone else” and then he cried at me because he couldn’t see her ever again. I broke up with him a few months after that. But I still think about it. Like, I’m asleep and you have the nerve to go and talk to other women online? ©Alarming-Ad-9415 / Reddit
  • Dated four years in college. Always talked about when we would get married. Broke up when I graduated (he was two years older) under weird circumstances. He had been acting shady. Anyway, he tried to crawl into my window at 3 am. I let him in a few times then stopped. He fell out of a tree once.
    A month later, his friend’s girlfriend whom I had started rooming with told me he had been cheating on me the whole time. If he went out with them on the weekend (when I didn’t see him) and didn’t meet someone he would get crazy and miserable.
    I learned a few months later that he got engaged to someone else whom I am sure he was cheating on me. But luckily, he dumped me, and luckily, I moved on and learned not to settle anymore. I met my husband a year later and we’ve been married 24 years now. He’s nothing like the ex, thankfully. ©jollysnwflk / Reddit
  • — Hey baby, I miss you and I want to get back with you.
    — 1. I’m not your baby. 2. You were the one who cheated on me. 3. No.
    — I only cheated on you because you weren’t giving me enough attention. Apologize now.
    — For what?
    — For not giving me the attention that I deserve. ©J_A_L_01 / Reddit
  • My current boyfriend asked me to prom. While I was getting ready said he changed his mind and took his ex-girlfriend. Then had the audacity to print out their pictures and bring them to my house THE NEXT DAY. When I broke up with him he had no idea what he did wrong. ©Unknown author / Reddit
  • I had a baby reindeer, a girl who I chatted to in a pub for over an hour or two as my friend pulled her pal. Nothing happened, no kiss, we were both 18 and at Uni in freshers week. But, after this one night, she became obsessed with me. If I joined a club, she’d be there the following week “an amazing coincidence”. I started joining random and ludicrous clubs like the shinty club and there she would be the next week.
    I got a girlfriend and she then started engineering attempts to get into her life, bumping into her at random places like the tea queue in the central refectory and even swapped into one of her lectures. After a very careful term of avoiding her, it seemed to calm down. I bumped into her almost literally in my final year and said hello and she scowled at me like I’d ruined her life! ©Eastern-Animator-595 / Reddit
  • I dated a guy who didn’t wear shoes ever. EVER. Come winter, I took him on a hike up the mountain near my house. I told him to wear boots as it’s WINTER and SNOWING. Man brings flip-flops. We made it up a couple of flights of stairs before he complained his feet were too cold to go any further. On our way down, I thought to myself “What am I doing dating a man who doesn’t WEAR SHOES?!?” He’d even be barefoot on the dirty city streets. There was ONE restaurant in town that’d allow him inside with no shoes. ©brendrzzy / Reddit
  • When I broke up with a significant other she decided that she was pregnant. She went as far as to Photoshop ultrasound results and pregnancy tests and tell my mother she was going to be a grandmother. She even had a name picked out for the “baby”.
    She had everyone at our work convinced I was a heartless person who didn’t care about his unborn son. I finally found the original copy of the last ultrasound that she had altered on a Google image search. I sent it to her and guess what? Never heard from her again. Not once. ©mar10wright / Reddit
  • I was dating a young lady who lived in the midlands and she’d come down to London at the weekends and we’d have some fun. Nothing too serious but it made my weekends enjoyable. Out of the blue, I was asked to move from London to NY for work and so I told my then-casual partner that I’d have to break things off because I was leaving the country.
    She accepted it and stopped coming down at the weekends. Anyway, fast forward a few months, and my move to NY gets canned due to budget cuts. I still had my ex on Facebook and I started to notice some odd photos popping up.
    It turned out she had quit her job and moved to NY when she thought I was going to move and was now living there for 6 months. She reached out to tell me a few days later and I had to explain that I wasn’t there. ©i_am_not_a_goat / Reddit

These ex stories might be a few of the most mild experiences out there. There are even more stories that may make you feel lucky to be single and even scare you going into a relationship.

