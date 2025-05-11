15+ People Who Are Celebrating Saying ’Adios’ to Their Exes

My Marriage Was Ruined by My Stepdaughter, But My Revenge Was Oh-So-Sweet
Family & kids
2 months ago
Breakups can bring out the bizarre and terrifying in people. While many relationships end with a quiet goodbye or a few screams, some leave behind tales so wild, they deserve their own movie. So buckle up, because these ex stories aren’t just unbelievable — they’re the kind of “you won’t believe this happened” drama that makes you grateful you haven’t experienced anything similar.
These ex stories might be a few of the most mild experiences out there. There are even more stories that may make you feel lucky to be single and even scare you going into a relationship.