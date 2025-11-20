15+ People Who Organized Their Kitchens So Well, You’d Swear They Hired a Pro

15 hours ago
Did you also think that turning a kitchen into both a beautiful and ergonomic space was nearly impossible? Well, the heroes of this article prove otherwise — their kitchens resemble those featured in design magazines, and even Gordon Ramsay would appreciate their functionality. And, importantly, some renovations are much more affordable than one might think.

My kitchen is small, but I tried to make the most out of the available space.

My cozy kitchen that I renovated myself

My kitchen before and after

My kids call it a vending machine.

Mounted kitchen utensils over the stove.

My kitchen before and after

It took 2 years to renovate this kitchen.

Finally, my kitchen cupboard is perfectly organized. Now, I can’t take my eyes off it.

My small yet cozy and functional kitchen

The renovation took me 13 months.

Kitchen makeover as part of the whole house renovation

Kitchen remodel in my tiny apartment. And no, I don’t miss that orange color.

My first project — a kitchen in the basement of an 18th-century house

Kitchen renovation, costing less than $1000

Kitchen remodel in our 1920s California Bungalow

Added some color to the kitchen

Which kitchen did you like the most? Share your opinion in the comments below. And if you need more inspiration for remodeling your own home, check out this article.

Preview photo credit nelmesie / Reddit

