15 People Who Reveal Family Revelations with Unexpected Pictures

Old-fashioned photo albums are giving way to digital storage, yet many families cherish their printed memories, like a son returning home after a long absence, a father bonding with a rhino, and a boy’s newspaper feature, all evoking smiles.

1. «My grandmother with a young man who is NOT my grandfather circa 1953.»

2. «My dad 49 years ago, waking up after getting hit in the head with a croquet mallet to find out he was unconscious through the whole moon landing.»

3. «My grandmother became her city’s first Homecoming Queen in 1970.»

4. «From the left to the right: my great-great-grandmother, great-grandmother, grandmother, mother and me, 1994.»

5. «My grandmother and great-grandmother in the late 1920s in China. Since she was the only child, they kept her hair short like a boy, so that she would be respected as the future head of the household. She also told me she refused to take this picture until they bribed her with grapes.»

6. «Me and my grandmother Aino in the mid-80s. She’s the only grandparent I remember. She had a farm just a couple of kilometers from where we lived and it was always a joy to visit there. Happy memories.»

7. «My great-grandmother and her youngest son, who is now 98 years old. This is him when he returned from Dunkirk, after going missing for 6 weeks. My great-grandmother thought she would never see him again until one day, she was standing outside of her door and saw him walking down the street, back home.»

8. «This is a photo of a slide of my great aunt and her dad in the 1950s. He couldn’t wait for his tree to grow before using his hammock.»

9. «Grandmother with my father and a mistake, early 1960s.»

10. «My dad as a zookeeper in 1992. He was the only one at the time who could call the rhinos by name and they would come running like dogs. They enjoy a scratch behind the ear like dogs do.»

11. «My mom doesn’t like sushi and was caught throwing it away at age 4-5, around 1965-1966, in Japan.»

12. «My photographer father set the timer perfectly for his proposal to my mother in 1979.»

13. «In 1973, we had a home birth. Friends were celebrating on the porch when a girl with a camera came up and asked what the celebration was for. We told her and she asked if she could take a photo. 2 weeks later, she came back with this. The little boy is me and the bundle is my minutes-old baby sister.»

14. «My mom would always talk about how she was an editor for Tiger Beat magazine when she was a teenager in the 1960s. She would brag about spending time with the Stones and the Beatles. We thought she was telling tall tales. Uncovered this pic while cleaning out her house last week.»

15. «My dad got in trouble for skipping school because the local paper printed this picture of him in 1984.»