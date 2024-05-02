Elizabeth Hurley Commented on Filming Intimate Scenes With Her Son: “I May Do It Again”

Elizabeth Hurley and her son, Damian, embarked on a cinematic journey that intertwined their familial bond with the art of filmmaking. However, what caught people’s attention were the intimate scenes Damian filmed involving his mother, raising some eyebrows. Despite criticism, Elizabeth stands by her son and herself, defending their artistic collaboration against negative judgments.

They share a deep connection.

Elizabeth faced numerous challenges as a single mother, but her son Damian had nothing but praise for her. He describes her as filling the roles of countless parents all at once and feels incredibly close to her, almost like siblings. Despite being raised by a single mom, Damian, who is both a filmmaker and a model, doesn’t feel like he missed out on anything. He admires his mother’s professionalism as an actress and respects her greatly as a creator and director.

A joint project

Elizabeth Hurley, aged 58, teamed up with her 22-year-old son, Damian, for a cinematic project. Damian took on the director role for the first time, guiding his mother through the process. Despite its challenges, Elizabeth supported Damian’s ambition to create a film and agreed to star in it. The movie, which explores mature themes, was shot over 18 days in the Caribbean. Damian described the experience as “terrifying,” but his mother’s presence provided comfort and security throughout the journey.

Some people found it controversial.

The movie’s trailer, unveiled in February, included a daring scene featuring Hurley in a close moment with her co-star. This wasn’t unfamiliar territory for Damian, who had previously photographed his mother in bikinis for social media. He mentioned that their background in the entertainment industry made them less sensitive to the controversies surrounding such scenes. Elizabeth shared a similar sentiment, feeling reassured to work with someone who genuinely cares for her. This was especially comforting when the script required actions she hadn’t often portrayed on screen, “I knew he would look after me. So actually, it’s kind of liberating to work with your family. I may do it again.”

Elizabeth remains firm in her choice to collaborate with her son.

The plot of the film Strictly Confidential revolves around the main character Lily, a widow played by Hurley, whose daughter and husband mysteriously died. Lily starts an affair with her daughter’s friend, and many fans criticized the fact that her son filmed an intimate scene with them. Hurley explained that this scene is an “it was very important part of storytelling”, and not just to shock the audience. “We felt in our comfort zone, it’s very strange,” she commented.

A renowned psychotherapist shared her thoughts on the matter.

Dr. Jenn Mann, a therapist known for her contributions to Couples Therapy, has shared advice for Elizabeth Hurley concerning her recent film endeavor. Mann recommends that Hurley uphold a sense of discretion in her interactions with her adult son, Damian. The therapist suggests that the nature of their professional collaboration may blur the lines of a conventional parent-child dynamic. Drawing from her extensive experience and expertise, Mann, who has authored two widely-read parenting books, highlights the importance of maintaining boundaries in familial relationships. She warns against parents engaging in intimate scenes in the presence of their children, regardless of their age.

