15 Photos That Are Basically Little Time Machines

Time doesn’t ask if you are ready — it just goes on and changes everything around you. Sometimes these changes move you to tears, and sometimes they make you smile. We put together photos where the passage of time can be seen with the naked eye — and they are definitely worth a look.
“Me holding on to my girl at my high school graduation in 2002. I’m holding on to her even tighter at hers in 2020.”
“That’s how I’ve changed in 6 years.”
“Probably 70 odd years of a preferred side up the stairs.”
“Mom and Dad celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary this weekend!”
“My little rescue dog continues to grow.”
“Our yearly reenactment of ‘The Circle of Life’ on the anniversary of his adoption”
“Me and my brother 19 years later”
We recreated this photo for my mom over Christmas. I somehow managed to find an almost identical dress to the photo!
“30 years of friendship. The photo is of me and my best friend at 20, 33 and 50 years old.”
“Tried my best to find the same location. Satiam wagon road, Oregon. 2022 vs date unknown. Road was used 1860-1930s.”
“Clock face scratched by the second hand at my grandma’s house”
“Traded in the bowling pin and cleaned up a little bit.”
“Same room, same hat, same me, nearly 2 decades later.”
“Lock that’s been scraping wall since 2010”