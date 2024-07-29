15+ Images That Satisfy the Most Bizarre Curiosities

Kids often ask curious questions that we sometimes can’t answer. What if the moon disappeared? What if animals could talk? While we don’t have answers to these, we might have answers to the questions you’ve been wondering about.

A tree will look like this if it grows too close to a fence.

This is what happened after 2 years of use with a cheap dish scrubber (on the right). On the left — is a high-quality dish scrubber that has been used for 15 years.

This can happen if you leave salt water in a dish for a week.

This is also Malaysia — movie theaters are covered in mold.

Here’s how a sofa will be transformed if you clean all the pilling off of it.

This is what’ll happen to money if you try to disinfect it in a microwave.

Here’s what will happen to potato sprouts after 3 weeks if you let them grow.

This can happen with a screen protector if you’re constantly using your phone and always scroll the screen with your thumb.

An over-swiped area on the protective glass of the phone is visible through polarized lenses.

Here is how highlighter with no cap in a drawer will bleed onto the envelope over a few weeks.

Here’s what will happen with a sheepskin rug if you comb it.

This key was in a lock that no one touched for more than 20 years.

Here is the same phone case after 3 years of use vs brand new.

Here is what a part of a wall that’s been repainted over and over through the years looks like.



The grass will turn into this if you put a glass door on top of it for a little while.

Here’s what happened to a pole that’s been a place to hang flyers for several decades.

This happens to a wooden door when it gets hit by a doorbell for 30 years.

This is what happened with the leather goods in a shop that was closed for 53 days (it happened in Malaysia where the humidity level is very high).

Here’s what happens to rice after it gets left in a rice cooker for a week.

This is what happens to roads in flood zones after heavy rains.

This is what happens when you polish a coconut.

This is what happens when you put corn on the cob in the microwave.