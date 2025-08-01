15 Shameless People Who Act Like the World Revolves Just Around Them

I was sipping coffee on my porch when my neighbor’s dog waddled over and took a massive dump right on the edge of my driveway. She saw it happen — we made direct eye contact. I waited.

She shrugged.

“You gonna pick that up?” I called out.

She smiled like I was the crazy one and said, “It’s biodegradable!” Then just walked off.

I was floored. The audacity was Olympic-level.

The next morning, I wake up to barking. Nonstop. Her dog? Missing. Guess where we found it?

In my fenced backyard. Sitting next to the same exact poop pile — which I never cleaned either.

She knocked on my door, panicked. I smiled, “Don’t worry. He’s biodegradable.”