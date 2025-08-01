15 Shameless People Who Act Like the World Revolves Just Around Them
We’ve all met that one person—the kind who acts like the world revolves around them. Whether it’s snapping at waiters, cutting lines, or treating strangers like personal assistants, some folks seem to think basic manners are optional. These stories, shared by real people online, prove that entitlement truly knows no bounds.
1. This family letting their 5yr old daughter smash a ketchup covered corn dog all over the window of this restaurant over and over again.
2. This woman on the train occupying 4 seats. The train wasn’t full and I understand when you put your bag on the next seat but this is next level.
3. Using a pitcher plant as trash bin.
4. Why people do this?
5. Don’t even get me started on the people that test spray paint like this.
6. Her dog pooped on my driveway. Her response? “It’s biodegradable.” The next day, karma had a plan.
I was sipping coffee on my porch when my neighbor’s dog waddled over and took a massive dump right on the edge of my driveway. She saw it happen — we made direct eye contact. I waited.
She shrugged.
“You gonna pick that up?” I called out.
She smiled like I was the crazy one and said, “It’s biodegradable!” Then just walked off.
I was floored. The audacity was Olympic-level.
The next morning, I wake up to barking. Nonstop. Her dog? Missing. Guess where we found it?
In my fenced backyard. Sitting next to the same exact poop pile — which I never cleaned either.
She knocked on my door, panicked. I smiled, “Don’t worry. He’s biodegradable.”
7. There’s only one counter to fold laundry in here.
8. My landlord pretended to do work in the flat but ended up installing this 360° Wi-Fi surveillance camera which also records audio without telling me about it.
9. Sitting like this on a plane
10. Orland Mall. South Chicago burbs, Illinois. Was like this for at least two hours.
11. Airport stranger who doesn’t care of anyone.
I was at the airport charging my phone at one of those public outlets when a woman in her 40s sat beside me, yanked my charger out of the wall, and plugged in her iPad.
I stared at her in disbelief. She said, “Mine’s at 2%. Yours looks fine.”
Then she pulled out a neck pillow and closed her eyes.
My phone was at 3%.
12. Neighbors moved out, this is how they left their yard.
13. Every day this lady walks her dog and throws its poop in the same tree.
14. The woman tried to teach me how to serve her.
Used to wait tables. One woman came in already angry — snapped her fingers, sent food back for no reason, tipped $0, and wrote: “Try smiling more.”
So I did. Then flipped the receipt and wrote: “Try tipping more.”
She saw it. Said nothing. Left in silence. No regrets.
15. Standing in a parking spot.
One thing’s for sure—next time you run into someone like this, at least you’ll know you’re not alone.
11 Stories That Prove Being Kind Doesn’t Mean Being a Doormat