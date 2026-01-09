15 Stories That Inspire Us to Choose Kindness, Even If the World Gets Ugly

I have NO problem with you finding love again, at 3 months. It happens. But what I find concerning, is that you told a CHILD, that you had raised, to MOVE OUT, of HER house. YES it WAS HERS. You gave no consideration for her sorrow, loss and confusion, over it. Did you need a bedmate SO DESPERATELY, that you could do something so heartless? It is great for you, that she was kinder than you had been. You were SELFISH and will most likely, hurt that child again, because you have no clue what empathy, or real love is.