15 Times Dreams of Perfect Nails Shattered Into a Million Pieces

Things don’t always turn out the way we want them to. Whether it’s ordering a cake at a bakery, getting makeup, or having nails done, the final result can sometimes be completely different from what we envisioned. Despite putting their full trust in the professionals, the nail outcomes for these girls shattered their expectations.

1. “Never doing that again.”

2. " Made an appointment to get it removed."

3. “Got my nails done today.”

4. “Traumatized.”

5. “The nail lady assured me that it would be pink. ”

6. “When you ask for almond, but they give you acorn.”

7. “Wanted a simple manicure for my wedding in March. I was upset but also couldn’t stop laughing.”

8. “Well, I have claws now.”

9. “My engagement nails.”

10. “Spent £40 getting my nails done.”

11. “A for effort, though!”

12. This is clearly not what she expected.

13. “Couldn’t book an appointment with my regular nail tech, so I went to a nail salon that I’ve gone to before but haven’t been to in a while... Yeah, never again.”

14. “Nail art is always such a roll of the dice. What I asked for vs what I got.”

15. “My sister’s nails for a wedding. Expectation vs reality”