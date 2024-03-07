15 Unexpected Finds Which Purpose Even Know-It-Alls Can’t Figure Out

Some things can really surprise us. And sometimes they can even make us doubt our eyes. It is great that with the help of the Internet, it’s easy to find out «what this thing is.»

«Solid metal thing found in a farming museum. It has rubber straps and chains.»

«What is this padded satin item with ribbon ties and a hole in the middle? Appears possibly handmade.»

It looks like it might go on top of a hanger (which is why there’s a hole in the middle). This would turn something like a smooth wooden hanger into one of those hangers with a satin finish/top to prevent light items like slips or lingerie from slipping off the hanger. The ties would be to secure it to the hanger, perhaps. © HelenAngel / Reddit

«What is this towel for that was a wedding gift?»

It’s just a decorative hand towel to hang from the stove handle. It’s designed to look like a cute little dress. ©***edstar / Reddit

«I was given this small silver object as a pre-wedding gift with no explanation. It has small lines engraved on it.»

This is a miniature sterling silver wedding vase, the kind often given to newlyweds in the past. One spout of the vase symbolizes the husband and the other does the wife. And the handle in the middle signifies the unity that the husband and wife will achieve when they come together on their wedding day. © Sparky81 / Reddit

«Old wood with leather object. No movement, 3.5 inches. What is it?»

In 1915, Paul Rissmann designed this compressor done in wood and leather to press on the abdominal aorta when bleeding was too heavy after delivery. A very simplistic instrument, done specially for out-midwifes. © svenvida / Reddit

«What is this metal device, with metallic tubing that was found in a hospital bathroom in Hungary.»

This thing is used to wash bed pans. © I_lift_heavy / Reddit

«Each one is made of wood. The burlap looking material is a woven tight, but pliable. Straps are made of leather. What is it?»

Old-school snow shoes? © Codebender / Reddit

These are snow shoes but a special type for dog sledding, I think. I had a similar shaped pair with rubber webbing that were great for running over hardpack snow, but not a lot of good for any other type of snow. © RockAZ_T / Reddit

«Found in the charity shop, ceramic with 2 small holes and an eggcup sized well. Never seen anything like it.»

It is a porcelain brush holder. © Daxion27 / Reddit

«Gadget of unknown purpose, metal. No idea what this is — kitchen gadget, maybe? Circle of metal prongs on one end, squeeze mechanism on the other.»

It attaches to the bottom of a cane and flips down for use on slippery ground. © Fraksocks / Reddit

«A ceramic „jar“ that I found behind the couch of a furnished rental I’m staying in this weekend.»

This is an old ceramic hot water bottle. © brock_lee / Reddit

«Found this in our donation bin, we’re a nonprofit, we recycle eyeglasses and hearing aids.»

It’s a gold-plated speaker with a short cord with 2 prongs at the end, it also has a gold-plated clip with an opal-like material of a horse on it. Looks like an old Beltone-type hearing aid. There’s a transistor in the tie clip, and it plugs into a cord for the hearing aid. © Mael_Coluim_III / Reddit

«Spoon-type thing with a metal plate and hole?»

That is a soup spoon for mustachioed gentlemen. © TeeBeeDub / Reddit

«What kind of bra is this and how do you wear it?»

«2 plastic hook-shaped tools with double forks on the end. What are these and what are they used for?»

Tick removal tool. It’s called a «tick twister.» © CarbonKevinYWG / Reddit

«Found them in a box of free baby clothes. There are strings on either side, and on the other narrower end on one side of the fabric there are 2 loops.»

They look like nappy covers. The larger part covers the bum, and the small part of the loop pulls up between the legs, and the ties go through the loops and get tied in a knot in front. © 510Goodhands / Reddit