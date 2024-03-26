16 of the Best Historical Romance Movies That Defined a Generation

With technology occupying our world and relationships nowadays, many of us find ourselves thinking about how we may have been born in the wrong generation. Things like love letters have disappeared, and the romance we see on our TV screens has lost its meaning today. If you’re feeling nostalgic and yearn for the genuine love experienced in past centuries, we’ve gathered the best historical romance movies for you to enjoy.

1. The Age of Adaline

The Age of Adaline follows the extraordinary life of Adaline Bowman, who mysteriously stops aging after a near-fatal accident in the 1930s. Over the decades, she has lived a solitary existence, avoiding personal connections to conceal her secret. However, a chance encounter with a charming man reignites her desire for love and companionship, forcing her to confront the risks of revealing her immortality. As Adaline grapples with her past and uncertain future, she must decide whether to continue living in solitude or embrace the possibility of timeless love. You can find this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.2/10

2. Sense and Sensibility

This movie tells the story of the Dashwood sisters, Elinor and Marianne, who are left impoverished after their father’s death. Despite their differing personalities — Elinor being reserved and sensible, while Marianne is impulsive and romantic — both sisters navigate the challenges of love and societal expectations in early nineteenth-century England. As they encounter various suitors and face heartbreak and betrayal, the sisters try to find a balance between sense and sensibility in matters of the heart, ultimately finding happiness and fulfillment in unexpected ways. You can find this movie on Apple TV+.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.7/10

3. A Room With a View

A Room With a View follows Lucy Honeychurch, a young English woman who travels to Italy with her cousin, Charlotte Bartlett. Even though Lucy is engaged to a proper but stifling man named Cecil Vyse, she becomes intrigued by the unusual George Emerson while in Florence. As Lucy grapples with her feelings and what society expects of her, she tries to discover who she really is. Eventually, she decides to prioritize her own happiness and freedom over following tradition. Against the beautiful backdrop of the Italian countryside, this movie explores themes of love, passion, and the tension between societal norms and personal desires. You can find this movie on Apple TV+.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.2/10

4. Persuasion

Persuasion is a 2022 historical romantic film adapted from Jane Austen’s novel of the same name. Anne Elliot finds herself imprisoned in a snobby household on the verge of financial catastrophe. Anne’s contemporary attitude is tested when her former love, the dashing Frederick Wentworth, arrives suddenly in her life. Will she bury past hurts and embrace a fresh start, or will she follow her heart and take the opportunity for a second chance in love? You can find this movie on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 5.8/10

5. Love Comes Softly

Love Comes Softly is a touching story set in the American West during the nineteenth century. The plot revolves around Marty Claridge, a young lady who travels west with her husband, Aaron, to start a new life. Unfortunately, Aaron dies in an accident, leaving Marty alone and pregnant. In need of assistance, she enters into a marriage of convenience with Clark Davis, a gentle widower who provides her with refuge and security. Despite their initial agreement, Marty and Clark ultimately develop profound fondness and respect for one another as they confront the trials of frontier life together. You can find this movie on Apple TV+.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.2/10

6. Belle

Belle is a period drama based on the actual life of Dido Elizabeth Belle, a biracial woman reared as an aristocrat in eighteenth-century England. The film follows Dido as she deals with the complexities of her identity and cultural expectations. Despite her wealthy background, Dido endures discrimination and strives to find her place in a society divided by race and class. As she becomes more conscious of the inequalities around her, Dido is divided between her obligation to her family and her yearning for justice and equality. Dido sets off on a voyage with her cousin, Lady Elizabeth Murray, to question the established quo and fight for her rights, ultimately leaving a lasting impact on the struggle against slavery in Britain. You can find this movie on Hulu.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.3/10

7. Les Misérables

This movie is based on a classic novel by Victor Hugo set in early nineteenth-century France and follows the intertwined lives of several characters against the backdrop of social and political upheaval. The central figure is Jean Valjean, a former convict who seeks redemption after serving a long prison sentence for stealing bread. As Jean struggles to rebuild his life, he crosses paths with Inspector Javert, who relentlessly pursues him. Along the way, Jean becomes the guardian of Cosette, the daughter of a poor woman named Fantine, and they find refuge in a convent. As Cosette grows up, she falls in love with Marius, a passionate young revolutionary. The novel explores themes of justice, love, sacrifice, and redemption as the characters’ lives intersect amidst the backdrop of the June Rebellion in Paris. You can find this movie on HBO Max.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.5/10

8. Howards End

Howards End, adapted from E.M. Forster’s novel and set in early twentieth-century England, depicts the lives of 3 families: the wealthy Wilcoxes, the intellectual Schlegels, and the struggling Basts. The narrative explores their interconnected relationships and delves into themes of class, culture, and societal change. The story revolves around the inheritance of Howards End, a rural estate, representing the intertwining fates of the characters. The Schlegel sisters, Margaret and Helen, engage with the Wilcox family, leading to clashes of values and beliefs. Meanwhile, the Basts, a lower-class couple, also become entangled with both families, shedding light on social inequalities and injustices. You can find this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.4/10

9. The Duchess

This movie deserves a place in our collection of the best historical romance movies. It’s based on the life of Georgiana Cavendish, Duchess of Devonshire, set in eighteenth-century England. The film follows Georgiana, a vibrant and intelligent young woman who is married off to the powerful but emotionally distant Duke of Devonshire. As she navigates the complexities of her marriage and societal expectations, Georgiana finds herself trapped in a loveless union while also struggling to fulfill her duties as a wife and mother. Despite her personal struggles, Georgiana becomes a prominent figure in London’s high society, known for her beauty, wit, and political influence. However, her public persona belies the private turmoil she faces, including her husband’s infidelity and her own unrequited love for Charles Grey, a charismatic politician. As Georgiana grapples with her desires and ambitions, she confronts the limitations placed on women in society and fights to assert her independence and autonomy. You can find this movie on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.9/10

10. The English Patient

The story revolves around a critically burned man, known only as the English patient, who is being cared for by a young nurse named Hana in an abandoned Italian villa. As the English patient recovers, he gradually reveals his identity and his tragic past: he is a Hungarian count who became a cartographer and fell in love with Katharine, the wife of his colleague, Geoffrey. Their passionate affair unfolds against the backdrop of the North African desert, where they explore ancient ruins and grapple with their own desires and fears. Meanwhile, Hana forms a close bond with a Sikh sapper named Kip, who is part of a bomb disposal team. As their relationship deepens, they find solace in each other’s company amidst the chaos in their life. As the narrative shifts between past and present, the true identities and motivations of the characters are slowly unveiled. You can find this movie on Paramount Plus.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.4/10

11. Atonement

This drama is set in England and focuses on 3 characters: Briony Tallis, her sister Cecilia, and Robbie Turner, the son of the Tallis family’s housekeeper. When Briony witnesses a series of events one summer evening and misunderstands them, it leads to a tragic mistake that alters their lives permanently. The film unfolds in 3 parts. The first part introduces the characters and the events leading up to the tragic incident. The second part follows Robbie’s experiences as a soldier in France, while Cecilia serves as a nurse. The final part revisits the characters years later, exploring the consequences of Briony’s actions and the impact they’ve had on their lives. You can find this movie on Peacock.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.8/10

12. Far from the Madding Crowd

Far from the Madding Crowd centers around Bathsheba Everdene, a headstrong and independent woman living in rural England in the nineteenth century. Bathsheba inherits a farm and becomes the mistress of her own estate, attracting the attention of 3 very different suitors: Gabriel Oak, a loyal shepherd; William Boldwood, a wealthy and reserved landowner; and Sergeant Francis Troy, a charming but reckless soldier. As Bathsheba deals with love and relationships, she struggles with her own wants and goals. Her choices have far-reaching consequences not only for herself but also for those around her, including the men who vie for her affection. You can find this movie on Disney+.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.1/10

13. The French Lieutenant’s Woman

John Fowles’ novel is the inspiration behind the film adaptation known as The French Lieutenant’s Woman. The narrative, which takes place in Victorian England, centers on the complicated relationship between Sarah Woodruff — a mysterious figure known as the French lieutenant’s woman — and Charles Smithson, a wealthy man engaged to Ernestina Freeman. Charles finds himself divided between his obligation to Ernestina and his developing fascination with Sarah, who is thought to be either insane or scandalous because of her previous relationship with a French lieutenant. Charles’s presumptions regarding society, love, and individual freedom are called into question by Sarah’s enigmatic presence. You can find this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.9/10

14. Beloved Sisters

This historical drama is based on the true story of the unconventional love triangle between the German poet, Friedrich Schiller, and aristocratic sisters Charlotte von Lengefeld and Caroline von Beulwitz. The plot in the film is set in late eighteenth-century Germany and delves into the complex dynamics of their relationship as they face societal expectations, personal ambitions, and the pursuit of love and fulfillment. Charlotte and Caroline, known as Lotte and Lottchen, share a close bond and unconventional upbringing. When Friedrich Schiller enters their lives, both sisters become enamored with him, leading to a passionate and tumultuous love affair that defies the norms of their time. As the relationships between Friedrich, Lotte, and Lottchen evolve, they grapple with jealousy, loyalty, and the consequences of their own choices. You can find this movie on Apple TV+.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.2/10

15. Love & Friendship

Based on Jane Austen’s novel, Lady Susan, this movie chronicles the adventures of Lady Susan Vernon, an English widow in the eighteenth century who is committed to finding her and her daughter, Frederica, favorable matches. Lady Susan juggles her own romantic relationships while navigating the social scene and pursuing affluent suitors with charm, wit, and cunning. She continues to be adamant about achieving her objectives while upholding her reputation and social standing in the face of criticism and sensational rumors. Lady Susan’s plots get more complex as the story progresses, which results in a number of amusing and surprising outcomes. You can find this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.4/10

16. Silk

This movie is the final pick from our best historical romance movies. It’s set in nineteenth-century France and Japan, centering on Hervé Joncour, a French silkworm merchant. Hervé embarks on a dangerous journey to Japan in search of silkworm eggs, despite his deep devotion to his wife, Hélène. Along the way, he becomes captivated by Madame Blanche, a mysterious concubine in Japan. As Hervé’s forbidden relationship with Madame Blanche intensifies, he grapples with conflicting emotions, responsibility, and the repercussions of his actions. Upon his return to France, he must confront the emotional aftermath of his decisions and strive to start anew. You can find this movie on Apple TV+.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 5.8/10