16 People Shared Their Favorite Pieces of Jewelry That Are Simply Unique

Sometimes rings, earrings and bracelets are more than just jewelry. And it doesn’t matter whether they are made of precious metals or plastic. Because jewelry can be precious to us not because of its material value, but as a memorable item given to us by someone important.

1. “The wedding ring had worn out in 20 years, that’s what we did to it.”

“The jeweler and I redesigned it, adding diamonds from another ring. It turned out to be a fantastic job.”

I literally gasped. This is a beautiful piece. Well done! © Firm_Elk9522 / Reddit

2. “Mom’s organizing through her jewelry, and she can’t remember where she got this ring from.”

This ring is from Paloma Picasso, who designed jewelry for Tiffany. It looks like a genuine thing, your mom has great taste. © possumhicks / Reddit

3. “The blue topaz on my engagement ring has a unique shape.”

4. “My grandfather bought these citrines in Brazil over 60 years ago. How much do you think they are worth?”

Don’t sell them, they are beautiful. Give them to your women so they can make their own jewelry. © Colbyzmum / Reddit

5. “My husband bought me diamond earrings 24 years ago when our daughter was born. A jeweler remade them for me to give to my daughter as a present.”

I want to cry. What a wonderful thing you did! I love it and I am sure your daughter will too! © Technical-River1329 / Reddit

6. “The ring belonged to my boyfriend’s great-aunt. I don’t know if it’s precious, but either way it looks cool and unique.”

I started stuttering and gasping when I came across this beauty! Cripes that is just stunning! © Thorbertthesniveler / Reddit

7. “This is a tourmaline that my mom wanted to pass off as an emerald when I was a kid. I will add this stone and a few more diamonds to my engagement ring for my anniversary.”

8. “Just wanted to show off this beautiful emerald ring. My grandmother bought it for her 20th wedding anniversary. It’s going to be a family heirloom.”

What an amazing piece of work! Full of elegance, love and memories! © Ok-Associate2922 / Reddit

9. “Restored my grandmother’s wedding ring. White gold, 18 carat, art deco style. Replaced scratched garnets.”

10. “I got these rings from my mom. I used to play with them when I was a little girl.”



11. “My great-grandmother bought this ring in 1930.”

12. “Waited a month for this piece! I am absolutely thrilled! It is the first thing I have bought myself in a very long time.”

13. “This ring is 17 years old. It looks the same as the day I first put it on.”

14. “Gucci earrings with 18 carat diamonds that I found on sale! I didn’t know they were genuine until I brought them home.”

15. “I used to play with my mom’s stuff when I was a kid, and I wore this ring along with this necklace.”

16. “My friend was sure the ring was costume jewelry and gave it to her 4-year-old daughter.”

“My guts were telling me that it was a special piece. So, we took it to a jeweler, and he said it was strontium titanate, which is an artificial gemstone.”