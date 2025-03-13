16 Pets Who Are More Spoiled Than Actual Royalty

Pets today are treated like family and often spoiled more than kids. Owners pamper them with special food, clothes, and even spa days. While this comes from love, too much spoiling can lead to bad behavior and health issues. It’s important to show love but also set limits, after all, if a dog becomes a drama queen, it’s because they were made that way.

1. “My friend has a hammock for their cat.”

2. “Sometimes I wonder if I spoil the cat, seeing him with his iPad, in his yurt.”

3. Sleeping beauty

4. Mini cat living room

5. “I can’t tell if I spoil them or not...”

6. “I earned the rare ‘triple stare of disappointment’ as I left for work this morning.”

7. “Klaus recovering from being neutered is a whole mood.”

8. “Found the perfect chair for my sweet boy and he actually sits in it.”

9. “So spoiled, I got her an actual bed instead of a dog bed.”

10. “Show me your dog is spoiled, without telling me your dog is spoiled.”

11. “Best day ever!”

12. “My neighbor installed AC for his dog.”

13. “I built a window in my fence so my dogs can visit with the neighbors dogs.”

14. “My mom crocheted a couch for my cats.”

15. “Lost my mind and spent $400 on a cat tree but look...”

16. "Please put Ruby in your thoughts and prayers tonight, as BOTH of her favorite toys fell off the lounge, and she was unable to get them."