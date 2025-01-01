16 Stories That Prove Male Friendship Is Full of Adventures

Male friendship has been praised for centuries. We also want to show our appreciation for this friendship and put together some stories about this multifaceted phenomenon.

  • A little bit about friends:
    — Mate, I’m on my way, you’ve got anything to eat?
    — Do you want a cheese sandwich?
    — That’s fine!
    — Then buy some cheese and bread. © VBerezovskiy / Pikabu
  • I got in a fight with my friend on the playground in third grade. While waiting outside the principal’s office we decided to tell him we were just joking around and the teachers didn’t know what they were talking about. He bought it. Best friends for 20 years. © ZPTs / Reddit
  • Me and my friend both got out of our cars and met each other at a museum. His hands were full but he waved his foot at me. I waved my foot back, assuming it was some sort of greeting. He started laughing and said he was just getting a rock out of his shoe, but now whenever I see him we both wave our feet at each other as a way of saying hello. © mrawesomesword / Reddit
  • Over the past year, I’ve lost a lot of weight and changed my face. People around me are always asking me how it happened and what the secret is. I answer with a smile that you just need to eat less junk food, exercise, and all that stuff. But in reality, I simply have no money. And all because I helped to pay for my best friend’s study at the university where he tried to enroll for many years, but his parents couldn’t afford it. © Overheard / Ideer
  • A friend calls and asks for help on Saturday morning to tow his car from a neighboring town (40 miles). He went to his mother-in-law’s house and stalled there. And here my mental rot woke up. I immediately began to think about how to deflect. Because I’m lazy on a Saturday morning. And I have an automatic car. And then I remembered that he had towed my car at least twice. He also taught me how to parallel park and drive a manual gearbox. And he also brought me into the profession in which I have been successfully working for 14 years. It is with him we cried and embraced when he had a long-awaited daughter. So, I sat down and drove. © Aleksandr.Kim / Pikabu
  • I had a friend who submitted my number to all kinds of text message services which I couldn’t unsubmit from. This was the start of a 3+ month war where the only rule was that it shouldn’t be too expensive for the receiver. At one point, I put a lot of ads in a local cheap marketplace saying I had a cheap laptop and iPhone for sale and added his number. He got +300 calls on the first night. Then we made peace. © maarup / Reddit
  • The most sincere words I’ve ever heard in my life came from a friend a few years ago when I was having trouble with my job. Those words were, “Do as you see fit, and if it doesn’t work out, there’s always room for you in my one-bedroom.” © Overheard / Ideer
  • I was scammed by my friend again. He has a small café where the food is very good. I visit him every week. And every week he tries to cheat me. And it goes like this: I know that I ate for $30, for example, and he says, “$20, bro.” It’s like this all the time. © RiskEverything / Pikabu
  • I was staying over at a friend’s after a night out. I was on the floor next to his bed. It’s 4 a.m. and I am drifting into a pleasant drunken sleep. My friend sits bolt upright and shouts at the top of his voice, “Avenge me!!!” © AdmanUK / Reddit
  • I snuck into a friend’s apartment and put a chicken bouillon cube in his shower head. He couldn’t figure out why he smelled like chicken ramen noodles for a week. © FictionalNape / Reddit
  • My friend and I wrote a “letter to the future.” We wrote it and promised each other we wouldn’t open it until 5 years later. I recently remembered about it, found the letter, opened it, read it, and cried. An excerpt from the letter is this, “If we’re reading this together now, then we’re the friends you’d expect to find. And if you’re reading this alone, it means I’m gone. But remember that nothing but the end of life will break our friendship.” I read this letter alone, my friend was gone a year ago. © Overheard / Ideer
  • It’s night, I’m asleep. A friend calls, “Pick me up, I’ve sent you the coordinates.” It turned out to be somewhere in the woods. I was scared, but I went. There he is, standing in the headlights, all dirty, smiling, and waving: “Let’s go.” I took a torch, and an axe, and followed him. It turned out that this fool decided to eat blueberries at night in the clearing before someone picked them! Well, my friend is maybe weird but loyal. Not everyone will call you to share blueberries at night. © Overheard / Ideer
  • Once when I was a child, the door at our house broke. No way out, no way in. We lived on the second floor. I sat by the window and brooded. Suddenly, my friend climbs in through the window. I was dumbfounded. I couldn’t understand how he got in! It turns out that my friends spent half a day making a ladder out of an old fence so that I could go for a walk with them. © Overheard / Ideer
  • My husband’s friend gave him an iPhone for his birthday. They’d been without money for a few years, and just when hope was starting to fade, my husband finally found an investor for their big project. And instead of one cheeseburger for 2 on his birthday, he was able to receive this sincere gift and many warm words! © Overheard / Ideer
  • A couple of days ago, I had an asthma attack. You’re supposed to have your inhaler with you in your pocket, but I happened to have just about everything with me except the inhaler. My boyfriend immediately ran to the pharmacy, but the pharmacies were closed. But I was touched that his best friend came straight away and sat in the car under our windows, waiting in case help was needed. Thanks to this man, I am alive and he brought me an inhaler. © Overheard / Ideer
  • A friend of mine is a huge Harry Potter fan. Like all fans, he is frustrated that he hasn’t received a letter from Hogwarts yet. He turned 30 the other day, and my friends and I made him a present: we chipped in and bought him a ticket to the UK, to the Harry Potter Museum, and made it up as a letter from Hogwarts with all sorts of magical stuff. I’ve never seen him that happy before. © Chamber 6 / VK

