16 Stories That Prove True Friendship Is the Strongest Force on Earth
Sometimes we cut friends out of our life, convinced of their betrayal. Yet sometimes the truth reveals itself after years of silence, and it completely changes our understanding of what happened. Some people discovered their friends’ true motives and were left speechless.
- We dreamed of opening a café with my friend. But she married a rich man and moved away. Her responses to my messages were curt. I texted her, “Live in your castle!” and blocked her everywhere.
3 years passed. I am in debt. Then I randomly opened the “Spam” folder and was shocked! There was a letter from a notary.
It turned out that 3 years ago, Anna transferred her share of her grandmother’s apartment to me as a startup capital. And her husband forbade her from communicating with friends. She quietly helped and disappeared to avoid causing problems with him for me.
I found her the next day. We cried over the phone for 4 hours. Now we are opening the coffee shop together.
- Yesterday, I had an argument with my friend for the first time in 4 years. It was unusual, since somehow, it never came to conflicts, we always resolved everything quickly.
But this time she made me angry. I simply left a comment under a video of someone whose creativity she doesn’t appreciate. And it all started.
An hour later she texted me, we discussed the situation, and made up. Because we both don’t want to lose each other. © karina_hrybko_psy / Threads
- My best friend didn’t come to my wedding. Just sent a text, “Sorry, I can’t make it.” I was furious! I cut her out of my life. 5 years later, I got divorced.
One day, I saw Lena at a café. I approached her and let it all out. She listened and quietly replied, “I saw your fiancé with someone else the day before your wedding. They were kissing outside the building. I knew if I told you, you wouldn’t believe me and would hate me. And I couldn’t stand there smiling while watching you make a mistake.”
I was speechless. She sacrificed our friendship to avoid bringing bad news on my special day.
- Since childhood, I knew I would name my daughter Alice. I buzzed all my friend’s ears about it. Many years later, she gave her daughter that name. I stopped talking to her.
7 years later, we met again. She called her daughter Vicky. I looked confused, and she revealed, “I named her Alice, but a month later, I gave her a different name. I realized that every time I called my daughter, I remembered losing you. It was unbearable.”
We stood in the clinic corridor, laughing through tears, startling the other moms.
- When I was in college, my then best friend completely ditched me because his girlfriend was jealous and didn’t like having me around. I was hurt so badly that I felt like it would have hurt less had he died (because at least then I would have known it wasn’t a choice).
Fast-forward a few years, they had been engaged, and she found someone else and dumped him. He reached out, and I was willing to hang out again to see how things went.
While we’re not as close as we used to be, I’m now basically part of his family, and get along well with his current wife (who understood that I was more like a sister, thus didn’t try to push me away).
We spend most major holidays together, with his parents, wife and son, and all is okay now. Again, still not as close, but we’re there when it matters. © Rich_Group_8997 / Reddit
- I stopped talking to her for 3 months because she treated me better than my spouse ever did, and I was starting to get confusing feelings toward her. I didn’t know what to do and just ignored her for 3 months.
Got myself together and messaged her an apology. Told her that I still wanted to be friends if she was still wanting to, but it was up to her.
She surprisingly took me back with open arms, and now we are the best of friends, and I’m so grateful she gave me another chance. I will never ditch her again. © functionalst****1 / Reddit
- I was getting ready to get married. But my friend criticized my fiancé, and before the wedding, she said, “It’s either him or me!” I chose him. Olga disappeared.
6 months later, I ran away from him. Got divorced and changed my status on social media. Then there was a knock on the door. It was Olga.
She said right from the doorstep, “I was waiting for this. I knew his ex, she told me what kind of person he was, but you were so in love that you didn’t want to listen. I just stepped aside and waited for you to see it.” No “I told you so.” Just support.
- Stopped communicating with my best friend at her own initiative. I decided to let her go completely, but I realized that I could never erase her from my heart.
It was surprising and exciting when 6 months later I saw a letter of apology from her. She thought I would never forgive her. But now it’s been almost 8 years that we’ve been friends since making up. © _wrlxs / Threads
- A friend of mine married a rich man. Our communication stopped. I texted her, “Are you afraid I’ll ruin your glamorous status with my parka?” and blocked her.
We ran into each other in the park. I wanted to walk past her, but as soon as she saw me, she exclaimed, “At the last meeting, the boyfriend of my new ’friend’ was joking about your boots for the whole evening while you couldn’t hear. I stopped inviting you not because you don’t fit in, but to protect you from those snobs until I put them in their place.”
We went for coffee. It turned out that the rich life is quite a swamp, and I was her only bright spot, which she was afraid to tarnish.
- I caught my friend with my boyfriend: he was holding her hands and whispering something passionately, looking into her eyes. I kicked them both out and didn’t answer my phone for a month.
Soon, I received an envelope from Marina. Inside was a flash drive with a video from that very day. In the video, my boyfriend, stuttering from excitement, said to Marina, “I’m afraid she’ll refuse. Listen to how I’ll say it.”
It turned out he was rehearsing on her to propose to me because he was panicking about doing it wrong! And Marina was calming him down and encouraging him. He decided to film this on his phone to see himself from the side.
I ruined the surprise by accusing my closest friends of betrayal. We made up that evening, and the wedding took place 6 months later.
- My friend has 2 Chihuahuas. She loves them very much, spending too much money on them, which seems unreasonable to me. Once, I blurted out that she was investing her money in the wrong place, since it could be put to something useful. I said too much, I don’t deny it, but it’s the truth!
Anyway, my friend was so upset with me that I thought it was the end of our long friendship. I made the first move myself: I bought treats for her dogs and went to her house. We made up.
Now I think that everyone should live how they see fit. If my friend’s priority is the dogs, then so be it, it’s her choice. © Caramel / VK
- I usually don’t reconcile with people because it takes a lot for me to drop friends and once I do, that’s it.
That said, my bestie from when we were in grade 7 had a falling out in high school, and we didn’t talk for like 3 years. For the life of me, I can’t remember why, but what I do remember: I missed him and our friendship, but I was too stubborn back then to do anything about it and my pride got in the way.
Around the 3-year mark, it was a holiday — maybe Thanksgiving or Christmas I can’t remember — but I called him up (cell phones/the internet wasn’t a thing back then) and wished him happy Thanksgiving or Merry Christmas but really, it was just an excuse to call him.
Then there was a pause, and he said, “Do you remember why we’re mad at each other?” and I laughed and said, “I was hoping you’d remember.” And that was it; it was squashed, and we were best friends again.
We’re now middle-aged, so that was a long time ago, and we still try to figure out why we were mad at each other! © Unknown author / Reddit
- I was getting ready for a date. Half an hour before leaving, my friend came over, tripped, and “accidentally” spilled cherry juice on my white dress. I threw a fit, thinking it was jealousy, and ended up going in jeans.
A week later, while washing the dress, I saw that there was a split in the seam in the most noticeable area. The hole was huge!
My friend came to me on her own and confessed, “I saw the hole when you were spinning in front of the mirror. If I had told you, you’d have been upset and not gone anywhere, or you would have frantically tried to sew it up and been late. I decided it was better for you to go in jeans and be mad at me than embarrass yourself in front of your dream guy.”
- I hadn’t spoken to a friend for over a year. A while ago, she tried to steal my husband. We argued, and a month later he cheated with some girl. I got divorced.
Recently, I called my friend. We met up. It turned out she always wanted to warn me that my husband wasn’t worth even my little finger, but I refused to listen to her. My own fault.
And she never wanted my husband. She was just trying to keep me away from him. In the end, I have regained my best friend, with whom I have the best memories of my life! © Mamdarinka / VK
- My best friend blocked me. Everywhere! I couldn’t understand why, but my pride wouldn’t let me ask directly. Well, you can’t force friendship.
A year passed. I changed my number, created a new social media account, and visited her page. I saw a post from a year ago, “Guys, my phone was stolen, and all my social media was hacked, all my friends were deleted and blocked! Whoever sees this — message me, I’m restoring contacts!”
Turns out, she thought I was ignoring her for a whole year because she was messaging me, but I, being in her blacklist due to the hackers, wasn’t responding. We lost a whole year of friendship, but we have reconnected now.
- My best friend vanished from my radar: she didn’t call, didn’t text. I asked, “What’s wrong?” She read it and silently blocked me. I realized our paths diverged.
After a while, I decided to check her social media and was stunned. All her friends were removed, except me. I had long stopped using that account and didn’t even notice. I decided to text her again.
Turns out, her boyfriend at the time advised her to end our friendship. She regretted it, but wasn’t ready to reconnect. We chatted for hours, as if we hadn’t been apart.
These stories are a great reminder that pride is a poor advisor, and that the silence of a close person may conceal their own drama or a desire to protect us from a mistake. Sometimes, a single call or message is enough to bring back someone you thought was lost forever.
