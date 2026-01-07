16 Times Kindness Proved to Be the Ultimate Act of Courage

Many years ago, I was driving cross country from California to N.,Y. I happened to see a broke down car with 3 elderly ladies were crying. This am was in a fairly remote part of Idaho. They had a flat tire and I knew they could not change it. I rolled up my sleeves, changed the tire and was about to leave. They offered my cash, I refused, then they offered my some peanut brittle, to( I'm not fond if it) but I accepted it and told them to get the spare fixed when they reach their final destination. No more tears, just 3 happy ladies