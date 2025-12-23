I Refuse to Work Weekends for Free—Now HR Is Building a Case

Hi, Bright Side,

My boss texts the team every Sunday with Monday prep work. Everyone completes it unpaid. I ignore it.

Yesterday he wrote, “Your silence is noted.” I replied, “So is unpaid work.” He didn’t answer at first.

Then he wrote, “This is unacceptable.” I responded, “Pay me first.” He stayed silent.

The next morning, everyone in the office froze when they discovered I’d been secretly scheduling my emails to send on Monday mornings instead of replying on weekends. HR called me in and said they were “building a pattern of refusal” and documenting my behavior.

It suddenly felt like I was being treated as the difficult one just for protecting my own time. My boss walked past my desk with this chilly smile, like he expected me to regret it. But honestly, I felt strangely proud for sticking to my values.

Still, part of me keeps second-guessing everything. I just don’t want to feel guilty or difficult for refusing unpaid weekend work.

I really need advice from anyone who has gone through something similar or knows how to stay calm in moments like this.

Please help,

Jenna