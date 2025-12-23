Not gonna lie, Im a manager and I would NEVER ask my team to work for free. Thats literally illegal in most places?? Why arent more people talking about that part? If the work needs to be done on weekends, the company needs to pay overtime or hire more staff. Period. Why do we keep normalizing exploitation
I Refuse to Work Weekends for Free—Now HR Is Building a Case
Workplaces love to praise dedication, but sometimes that word feels like a trap. People are expected to sacrifice rest, family, and their personal time like it’s part of the job description. Most stay quiet because speaking up feels risky. But everything changes the moment someone decides enough is enough. One reader shared a moment that made her rethink what loyalty really means.
Jenna’s letter:
Hi, Bright Side,
My boss texts the team every Sunday with Monday prep work. Everyone completes it unpaid. I ignore it.
Yesterday he wrote, “Your silence is noted.” I replied, “So is unpaid work.” He didn’t answer at first.
Then he wrote, “This is unacceptable.” I responded, “Pay me first.” He stayed silent.
The next morning, everyone in the office froze when they discovered I’d been secretly scheduling my emails to send on Monday mornings instead of replying on weekends. HR called me in and said they were “building a pattern of refusal” and documenting my behavior.
It suddenly felt like I was being treated as the difficult one just for protecting my own time. My boss walked past my desk with this chilly smile, like he expected me to regret it. But honestly, I felt strangely proud for sticking to my values.
Still, part of me keeps second-guessing everything. I just don’t want to feel guilty or difficult for refusing unpaid weekend work.
I really need advice from anyone who has gone through something similar or knows how to stay calm in moments like this.
Please help,
Jenna
Thank you, Jenna, for sharing something so personal and frustrating. Many people reading this will see parts of themselves in your situation. We hope our thoughts bring you clarity, calm, and confidence.
Find a new job. And a labor lawyer since this company is breaking the law. Keep your boundaries up. They're getting away with it because people are scared to.
A calm “no” is more powerful than a stressed “yes.” Sometimes staying firm quietly teaches people more than long explanations. You don’t need to argue or convince anyone. Calm choices often feel stronger than emotional ones. Keep your energy steady and let your boundaries stay clear.
Don’t apologize for your boundaries. Apologizing makes your decision sound like something you should feel sorry for. Saying “no” is part of being a person, not a problem. Your time belongs to you first. You deserve room to live your life.
Let your quiet actions speak for you. Sometimes small choices send the message better than any speech. Your scheduled Monday emails already show your limits without being dramatic. People notice even if they pretend not to. Let your actions do the explaining for you.
People sometimes forget you have a life outside the office. Work can make others think you’re available all the time. You’re gently reminding them that weekends belong to you. That’s not being difficult. It’s being human.
Comments
When we were young and wanted to build the career we never asked a question. You think I never answered emails on weekends? Never did extra work? i just remembered I need to have my bills paid
All those who work for a company and getting a call on a weekend to do extra work outside of work without pay, is considered illegal, you can file a complaint with the labor board also known As Labor commission. Document everything. Days worked and conversations, text anything specifying a conversation.