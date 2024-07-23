17 Side-by-Side Photos of Star Fathers and Their Sons That Were Taken When They Were Same Age

You’d probably be interested to see what sons looked like when they were the same age as their
star fathers. Some of them look strikingly like their dads, while others bear only a slight resemblance to their parents. 1. Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell — 37 years old 2. Jude Law and Rafferty Law — 27 years old
, Chris Pizzello / Invision / East News 3. Ryan Phillippe and Deacon Reese Phillippe — 20 years old 4. Mel Gibson and Milo Gibson — 33 years old 5. Clint Eastwood and Scott Eastwood — 37 years old 6. Viggo Mortensen and Henry Mortensen — 30 years old 7. Michael Douglas and Cameron Douglas — 45 years old 8. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger — 29 years old 9. Danny DeVito and Daniel J DeVito — 34 years old 10. Alain Delon and Alain-Fabien Delon — 25 years old 11. Nicolas Cage and Weston Cage — 31 years old 12. Pierce Brosnan and Sean Brosnan — 38 years old 13. Michael Jackson and Prince Jackson — 26 years
, Collin Xavier / Image Press Agency ABACA / Abaca / East News 14. Denzel Washington and John David Washington — 39 years old 15. Robert De Niro and Julian Henry — 27 years old 16. Tom Hanks and Colin Hanks — 45 years old 17. David Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham — 25 years old
