17 Side-by-Side Photos of Star Fathers and Their Sons That Were Taken When They Were Same Age

People
23 hours ago

You’d probably be interested to see what sons looked like when they were the same age as their star fathers. Some of them look strikingly like their dads, while others bear only a slight resemblance to their parents.

1. Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell — 37 years old

© Tequila Sunrise / Warner Bros. and co-producers, Fati Sadou / ABACAPRESS.COM / Abaca / East News

2. Jude Law and Rafferty Law — 27 years old

Mary Evans / AF Archive / Graham Whitby Boot. / East News, Chris Pizzello / Invision / East News

3. Ryan Phillippe and Deacon Reese Phillippe — 20 years old

© Due South / CBS Productions and co-producers, MICHAEL TRAN / AFP / East News

4. Mel Gibson and Milo Gibson — 33 years old

5. Clint Eastwood and Scott Eastwood — 37 years old

6. Viggo Mortensen and Henry Mortensen — 30 years old

7. Michael Douglas and Cameron Douglas — 45 years old

8. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger —
29 years old

© Stay Hungry / Outov Productions and co-producers, Collin Xavier / Image Press Agency ABACA / Abaca / East News

9. Danny DeVito and Daniel J DeVito — 34 years old

10. Alain Delon and Alain-Fabien Delon — 25 years old

© Plein soleil / Paritalia and co-producers, Berzane Nasser / ABACA / Abaca / East News

11. Nicolas Cage and Weston Cage — 31 years old

12. Pierce Brosnan and Sean Brosnan — 38 years old

13. Michael Jackson and Prince Jackson — 26 years

ASSOCIATED PRESS / East News, Collin Xavier / Image Press Agency ABACA / Abaca / East News

14. Denzel Washington and John David Washington —
39 years old

15. Robert De Niro and Julian Henry — 27 years old

16. Tom Hanks and Colin Hanks — 45 years old

17. David Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham — 25 years old

And check out this list of famous single fathers.

Preview photo credit Collin Xavier / Image Press Agency ABACA / Abaca / East News, ASSOCIATED PRESS / East News, Stay Hungry / Outov Productions and co-producers, Collin Xavier / Image Press Agency ABACA / Abaca / East News

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads