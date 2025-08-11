17 Unusual Things From the Past That Hide Their Real Purpose

Some might think that we could easily surprise people of the past with modern technologies. But try to guess the purpose of items that were widely used many years ago. We had to think hard to figure them out. Fortunately, there are always people on the Internet who get to the bottom of things.
“Found this chair in a junkyard. Any idea what it’s for?”
“Does anyone know what this is and what it was for?”
- Victorian Aesthetic era butter dome. Ice could be placed in a tray at its base to keep the butter from becoming soft. Butter was placed in a round glass or wooden mold that pressed a pretty design into it. It was then popped out of the mold and put in this silver butter dome for serving at formal dinners. © SunandError / Reddit
“There are strange disks under some of the seats in the concert hall. What are they for?”
- Back in the days before air conditioning, they would put blocks of ice and big fans in the basement of the theater. The air would be cooled and then forced out through these vents to cool the theater. © FocusMaster / Reddit
- Some modern theaters still do this. © bryson430 / Reddit
“Is this some kind of game? It’s made all out of wire and the balls are wooden. Mom got it at the antique shop.”
- Yeah, it’s a game similar to Jai Lai. You use one ball at a time and fling it to the other person, who catches it in the basket and flings it back. © DigiComics / Reddit
“Does anyone have any idea what this is?”
- Many people think this is a candle extinguisher, but they were made with long handles to prevent burning. And this is most likely a candleholder: unscrew the bottom part and fix it on top of the turtle. © rrrrr_reubs / Reddit
“In the UK, I find this kind of warped glass everywhere. The interesting thing is that it is often placed next to perfectly normal glass.”
- These days it is just for decoration and a traditional look. It’s how the glass used to be made. Most bits were flat glass, but one bit would have this bullseye section in it. They were generally cheaper than the rest, so they were often used in places where people weren’t so bothered about it looking pretty and being able to see out. © PipBin / Reddit
“This thing belonged to my great-grandmother, probably in the early 20th century. My grandmother was told that it was used for medical purposes, but that’s not certain.”
- It’s a glass candy jar in the shape of a pipe. They made them in all kinds of shapes back then. © 777ravenwish / Reddit
“Found some silver balls on a chain at the jeweler’s.”
- It’s a clasp for a button hole cape. The balls go through the holes and the chain keeps it closed. © niagaemoc / Reddit
Metal chain with clips. Each clip has a small decorative jewel on it.
- They look like something my father had. You hang it round your neck when eating and clip your napkin into the clips. © Anubis1958 / Reddit
- It’s a broken petrol lighter. The threaded nub would contain a wick and should have a cap. The hole is where a post containing the circular flint once should be. © BlankPlanchet / Reddit
