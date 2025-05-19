17 Weirdest Questions That People Were Asked at a Job Interview

Curiosities
20 hours ago

Finding a new job is not an easy task. At job interviews, in addition to making a good impression, you may encounter all sorts of tricky situations. For example, one strange question from an employer can turn everything upside down.

The article contains images generated by artificial intelligence.

  • I came to a job interview at a school. I entered the principal’s office, and the principal, without even looking at me, said, “Why are you not in class? Come during the break and tell me what you need. I have a meeting with a new teacher now.”
    I was confused, but I replied, “That’s with me.” The principal looked up, stared at me for a few seconds, and then quietly said, “Well... come on in.” All in all, the interview was interesting. © Caramel / VK
  • At a job interview, the interviewer said to me, “We have another applicant for this position. What are you ready to do to get the job?” I didn’t get confused and said I wasn’t going to participate in gladiator fights. © droninpavel
  • A supervisor at a job interview once asked me, “Is that your car that you arrived in?” I replied, “Yes.” And he says, “Hm... Where did you get it from?”
    What kind of an arrogant question is this? Why does he care where I got my car from? © valeriyaelfimova
  • I was once asked at a job interview, “Name 10 ways to cross a river without using a boat or swimming.” By the way, the interview was for a consultant position in a clothing shop. © dashasemerikova
  • I went to a bunch of interviews, and everywhere I got a polite, “We’ll get back to you.” It pissed me off. What more do you want? I have a degree, I have no bad habits, and I ask for the most ordinary salary.
    And here’s another interview, the third one on that day. There’s an HR manager and my immediate superiors in the office. They ask me, “Well, how do you see yourself in our company in the near future?”
    And I’m so sick of these stupid questions that I replied, “I see myself as a person who hates all my colleagues because I have to answer stupid questions all the time. I also promise to yell at everyone at least once a week for using office equipment incorrectly. I also drink 3 buckets of tea a day because most of the time I have absolutely nothing to do.”
    The boss clapped his hands in admiration, “Wow, you are just like our last sysadmin. We’re hiring you!” © Chamber 6 / VK
  • The strangest interview question to me is, “Why do you want to work for us?” I would still understand if this question was asked in some cool, big company. But when it’s asked in a small no-name office, it sounds really stupid. © snabbie28
  • I come to a job interview and there’s my ex, with whom we parted on really bad terms. He smirks, reclines in the chair and says, “Well, hello. What are you doing here?” I didn’t let it show.
    He looks at my CV, smirks, and then says, “Are you sure you’d be comfortable working here?” — with the implication that he’s not gonna leave me in peace. But I clench my fists and say, “Absolutely. I always separate work from personal life.” He pauses, looks at me intently, and then picks up a pen and writes something on the paper.
    And then he says, “Okay, I’ll take you on probation. Let’s see what kind of professional you are.” As I was leaving the office, he said to me in the back, “By the way, I’m available.” I pretended that I didn’t hear him. © Caramel / VK
  • My boss at job interviews takes everyone to a map and starts checking their knowledge of cities and seas. © aholicomet
  • I was once asked, “What would you do if I asked you to dance?” The job was in internet marketing. alise_acid
  • A director asked me how I would sell him a pen. I said I wouldn’t sell it — I could use it myself. I didn’t get the job. © a_gift_with_soul15
  • I decided to play a prank on this test. I took out an empty envelope and said that it contains a gift deed transferring my house to your name — the condition for receiving it: sign it with my pen. © arkadia.estate
  • I was asked, “Would your husband mind if you worked for us 5 days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.?” The vacancy was for a head of commercial property sales. © alise_acid
  • I was at an interview (being interviewed by 3 people across a table from me) and the older lady in the middle literally said to me, “I drove by your house and saw that you have a nice fenced yard. I know you are married. I assume you are going to want to have children. How long until you are probably going to get pregnant?”
    None of the others stopped her or told her she couldn’t ask such a thing in an interview. I was gobsmacked. I always think of this if I am asked for my address when I apply for a job. Why does anybody need to know my address? © GoldaV123 / Reddit
  • In a job interview, I was asked, “Who is your hero, and why?” I answered with Keanu Reeves and proceeded to tell her why. That he is a true gentleman in a field that is not known for that, and then listed off many of his endearing human qualities.
    She laughed at me. I didn’t get the job. © dvlinblue / Reddit
  • Once, while asked in an interview for a sysadmin job, the guy asks me, “What is your greatest weakness?” I take a pause then say seriously while pointing to my stomach, “If you hit me here, I just fold.” Got a good laugh out of that and the job! © Unknown author / Reddit
  • In the questionnaire, I had to specify what my parents’ professions are. At the interview, the HR manager asked how it was possible for an accountant to marry an electrician. © vamniesiuda

Preview photo credit dmitriy_yriev

