18 Celebratory Manicures to Get You in the Christmas Mood

Nail experts say that the optimal day to book a Christmas nail appointment is the 14th of December. However, the demand is high during the entire month of December, so maybe you should arrange your appointment now. Take a look at the 18 photos below, and maybe you'll discover something you'll fall in love with.

1. Neon green

2. Wrap them in bows.

3. Icy nails

4. Who said black isn’t a happy color?

5. The perfect balance between simple and glamorous

6. Code red

7. Holiday plaid explosion

8. The nail candyman arrived.

9. Purple snow

10. Disney-themed nails

11. Lunar new year’s nails

12. Just the right amount of glitter

13. It’s giving gingerbread men and ice cream at the same time.

14. Red + white = great combo

15. It glows in the dark.

16. You can’t go wrong with red.

17. Fit for the entire year

18. That chrome powder