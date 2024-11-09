13 Nail Designs to Elevate Your Style Through the Winter Season

Winter’s chilly, sometimes bleak vibe shouldn’t hold you back from looking stylish. The right nail design can brighten your mood for the whole month, so we’ve gathered some ideas to make sure you smile each time you catch a glimpse of your nails.

“Christmas candy nails”

“My new winter nails”

"I wanted to do a non-red-and-green look and I love how these turned out!"

Christmas red

Perfect nails for gingerbread lovers

Chic and cozy

“Wrapping paper nails”

“Winter berries”

“Here are the nails I’ve done for Christmas.”

“Winter wonderland”

“Adorable Christmas ornaments”

“Snowflakes, gradients and a lot of holo!”

“I’ve been doing my own nails for a couple of years now. This is the Christmas set I chose for this year.”

If seasonal nail art isn’t quite your thing or you’re simply on the hunt for more ideas, take a look at this collection of stunning, trendy manicures that stay stylish year-round.

