18 Photos That Make You Doubt If What You See Is Real
Curiosities
day ago
Curiosity comes in various forms. Sometimes, it’s sparked by encountering something unfamiliar or puzzling, like an itch we’re compelled to scratch. It’s especially challenging to unravel these mysteries when you can’t trust your own eyes.
1. «Are those cars underwater?»
- «This photo was taken atop a Ferris wheel. It’s a reflection of the parking lot behind the photo.» © PandaCod3r / Reddit
2. «I thought this woman was looking at me.»
- «I’ve figured out it’s an ear bud.» © Samoela / Imgur
3. «Don’t let the headhunters find him.»
4. «I took a picture of a ladybug riding a snail!»
5. «This rock that looks like a baked potato.»
6. This semi-transparent building
7. «I found a rock at the beach that looked like a sandwich.»
8. «My friend and his scuba diver doll»
9. «My sister lives in Florida and sends me some weird pictures of people. This was the most recent.»
10. «My hands have different sizes, shapes, and colors.»
11. «This banana car»
12. «My dog’s extra long whisker»
13. «This sign on a bike path in New Zealand warning us about ’frisky cows’»
14. “This bald bird”
15. «The way this can of spray foam exploded»
16. «This garage door»
17. «The plane I’m in is super foggy for some reason.»
18. «My friend uses scissors to cut pizza.»
Sometimes, we come across things that just don’t seem to make sense, and there’s no clear explanation for them. Similarly, some events occur, and some people behave in ways that are hard to understand, leaving us puzzled about their intentions and motivations.
