18 Times Genetics Gave People Something Truly One of a Kind

Genetics is a mysterious art—painting each of us with strokes of uniqueness, sometimes subtle and other times extraordinary. There are rare moments when DNA takes a bold turn. From mesmerizing eyelashes and interesting vein patterns to hairy quirks, these one-of-a-kind genetic gifts are proof of just how unpredictable nature can be.

1. “This hexagon vein structure on my wrist.”

2. “The amount of hair my daughter had at 2 months old!”

3. “I have 2 crowns—looks pretty weird.”

4. “One of my arms has a straight vein and one has a squiggly vein.”

5. “Half of my hair is growing back straight and half is growing back curly.”

6. “My hair and eyelashes are naturally split into blonde and brunette.”

7. “The nail of my right-hand thumb grows with indents.”

8. I have eyelashes growing in the inner corner of my eyes.

9. “Oddly long hair growing from my forehead.”

10. “I have distichiasis (extra rows of eyelashes)”

11. “I was born with blonde and brown hair.”

12. “My under lip is missing pigmentation.”

13. “My kid has one streak of very dark hair.”

14. “I have exactly one eyebrow hair that never stops growing.”

15. “Even though all the hair on my body is black, my mustache and beard are red.”

16. “Had a mutated beard hair which was splitting into multiple white hair strands.”

17. “I have fraternal thumbs, 1 from each parent, due to a genetic mutation on my dad’s side (unilateral brachydactyly type d).”

18. “My friend’s genetic tongue condition.”

Looking at these wild and wonderful examples, it’s clear that genetics doesn’t always play by the rules—and that’s what makes it so fascinating. From traits that seem straight out of a sci-fi movie to rare hair growth patterns, these genetic gems remind us that being a little different can be cool. Speaking of genes, check out these photos that further prove how amazing they are.

