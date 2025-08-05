18 Visits to a Beauty Salon That Didn’t End As Expected
“Hair can grow back,” that’s what I kept telling myself whenever a haircut goes wrong or the color on my hair looks nothing like the shade on the dye box. Going to a new hairdresser or nail tech is stressful, no matter how you look at it, and a good one is worth their weight in gold.
Not everyone is lucky enough to find the perfect stylist, and unfortunately, the road to them is paved with trial and error. This article is a collection of stories where the makeover went completely off track. Let’s take a look, laugh, and feel pity together.
“Asked for caramel balayage, came out looking like a tiger.”
“I’m bad at confrontation, so I went in after I paid $78 for these to ask for a fix, but these bad boys are thicker than 2 credit cards.”
“I wanted a haircut like the photo on the left. I got the one on the right.”
- This made me laugh uncontrollably at work for so long that my coworker came in looking worried because she thought I was silently crying. © wereinaloop / Reddit
- At this point, you just shave it all off and start again. © Scofield442 / Reddit
“I showed the screenshot as a reference but the reference was not made... A for effort though!”
- You had 10 opportunities to say stop, one for each fingernail. © Juanmobier / Reddit
“Friend decided to get a new haircut.”
“I wanted a manicure like this for my birthday.”
“I’ve been so happy with my hairdresser up until this cut.”
- Looks like you got what you asked for. What’s the complaint? © Soylent_Milk2021 / Reddit
“I wanted a chrome effect like in the first photo. And this is what my nail tech did.”
- I gasped out loud. How can anyone do this and let you actually leave with them like that? © Doinganart / Reddit
“Expectations vs reality: I wanted curly hair.”
“Nail art is always such a roll of the dice.”
“What I wanted and what I got.”
- I cut my own hair in the mirror better than this for free. © thecrazysloth / Reddit
“2 weeks ago, I got my nails done professionally for the first time in almost a decade, and this is what I got.”
- These cats have seen some things! © Skr000 / Reddit
“My friend asked for a hard-part.”
- The hard part is going out in public. © Exevioth / Reddit
“I’m going to Disney and I asked for Mickey ears and everyone looked at this and was like: yeah that looks great.”
- I even paid $80 for it. © Deep-Permission7845 / Reddit
“I’m a dude, not particularly fussy about my hair, but I’m hosting Thanksgiving with my girlfriend next week for both our families and she butchered me.”
- She was probably thinking of the Roman Empire. © Slow_Fish2601 / Reddit
“Decided to get my favorite manicure at another salon.”
“Asked for bright copper balayage with mallam streaks. This is what I got.”
- Looks good, but it’s not what you asked for! © bluefrost30 / Reddit
“I spent £40 on this manicure and I can’t stop laughing.”
- If you like ladybugs, it’s not a total waste, I guess... © Cyberzombie / Reddit
There are different salons and stylists, and not always the level of our expectations meet what we get in the end. But even an unsuccessful experiment with our appearance can be perceived as an experience. Here are some more makeovers that resulted in disappointment.