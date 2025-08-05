18 Visits to a Beauty Salon That Didn’t End As Expected

“Hair can grow back,” that’s what I kept telling myself whenever a haircut goes wrong or the color on my hair looks nothing like the shade on the dye box. Going to a new hairdresser or nail tech is stressful, no matter how you look at it, and a good one is worth their weight in gold.

Not everyone is lucky enough to find the perfect stylist, and unfortunately, the road to them is paved with trial and error. This article is a collection of stories where the makeover went completely off track. Let’s take a look, laugh, and feel pity together.