19 People Who Know How to Play Their Cards Right

Have you ever had one of those moments where your brain just clicks and you come up with a genius idea or a clever solution? It’s like a light bulb lights up over your head just like in cartoons. Well, that’s exactly what happened to some people, and they’ve got some pretty cool stories to share.

  • When my son was young, he got grounded from his tablet for the day for some reason. After we tucked him into bed, I could hear him watching videos on it in his bed, so I walked in to bust him. Me: “What did your mother and I say about the tablet?”
    Him: “You said I couldn’t play with it for the day.” Then, pointing at the darkness outside his window, “It’s the night.” © Sloppyjoec / Reddit

  • My niece asked to go play outside with the ball while I was watching her. I opened the door to walk out and she dropped the ball. It started to roll down the hill. I chased. I came back holding the ball and realized that she had locked me outside of the house. She went back to watching TV. The look on her face as I pulled out my keys and let myself back in was priceless. © DoomedWil13 / Reddit

  • In high school, my 11th-grade English class was constantly in trouble for cheating. I was informed the 5 adjacent to me were going to copy my vocabulary and spelling test. So I let them, all the way to the essay, which would of course be done individually. I took my time writing, let them turn theirs in, waiting until all were done. Then I went back and corrected all my answers. They all failed. © mckinnon3048 / Reddit

  • It took over an hour to get my kid to school, and she’d talk constantly. I tried to listen, but between driving and my brain going numb, I would start to miss bits and pieces. She figured it out. She said, “So, let’s set up for the tea party!” “What tea party? Today?” “Yes. I asked you in the car, and you said ’mmhmm’.” That happened probably a dozen times that year. © Unknown user / Reddit

  • When my daughter was a toddler she went through a hitting phase. Every time she’d smack me or her father I’d pick her up, say “We don’t hit each other in this family,” and put her in timeout. One time without thinking I said instead, “We don’t his each other in this house.” She thought about it for a second, looked at me, and said, “Mama go outside?” © deep**20 / Reddit

  • I went outside with my younger brother for something and said, “The one that enters the house first has to mop the floor.” We were outside for a while, long enough for me to forget what I’d said. We were going in, and my brother said, “The last one to enter is a donkey,” so, I rushed in. And then he mentioned how I entered first, so now I have to mop the floor. © Unknown user / Reddit

  • In tenth grade, our whole class collectively outsmarted our parenting teacher. We quickly realized that once she got talking, she didn’t stop until the bell rang. So the game was to get her talking about youth issues, parenting issues, and that sort of thing.
    As soon as the door shut, someone would pipe up with another topic, then she’d talk and talk and talk. Until 75 minutes later, when the bell rang. We did maybe two worksheets and one assignment the entire semester. Everyone passed with high marks, and she wasn’t allowed to teach parenting anymore. © Anna_Draconis/ Reddit

  • One day my sister was having temper tantrums, and was put for a time out in her room. Somehow this kid undid the vent cover for the cold air return and crawled through the wall into the living room. My mom thought she just walked out the normal way and put her back in her room, and it sort of became a game. It took her a couple of tries before she figured out what was happening. © Unknown user / Reddit

  • I did a dual enrollment program during my high school career, and I am a horrible procrastinator. The night before the writing assignment was due, I still hadn’t done anything. What I did was, write a great-looking first page, stapled the corner, and ripped the staple out. I slipped this page into the stack of papers on my teacher’s desk, and she gave me a B © D****AmGoodForMike/ Reddit

