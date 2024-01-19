20+ Children Who Are Copy-Paste Versions of Their Parents

The key factor that determines our appearance and genes is known as DNA. All of us get 50 percent of our DNA from each parent. While some kids may not resemble their parents closely, others appear as almost identical replicas, resembling their younger counterparts. From remarkably similar eyes to matching smiles, these pairs will undoubtedly make you do a double-take to confirm if it’s the same person or not.

1. “My dad passed away when I was 1. I like to think he’d be happy with how much we look alike!”

2. “I’ve always been told I look like my mom but this was a little freaky.”

3. “My dad and me, 38 years apart.”

4. “People always told me I looked like my father. So when I found a photo of him at 28 years old, I had to recreate it when I turned 28.”

5. “My husband (1978) and daughter (2012)”

6. “My mom and my sister 2000/2021.”

7. “My dad and his friend 30 years ago vs his son and me today.”

8. “My daughter at age 2 in 1998 on the left and my granddaughter at age 2 in 2019 on the right.”

9. “My mom holding me (1989) vs. Me holding my son (2017).”

10. “Me at 20 vs my dad at 18.”

11. “My father and me in 1980, and my son and me in 2018.”

12. “Me in the ’70s and my son a few years ago — I thank my mom for the bangs!”

13. “My mom and me in saris as teenagers.”

14. “My brother and his son in 1998 and 2020.”

15. “My dad’s passport pic and my youngest brother.”

16. “Dad in 1972 vs me in 2000.”

17. “This is my 9-month-old daughter vs a picture of myself at 9 months.”

18. “My dad and me, both at age 24 and wearing the same glasses.”

19. “My little clone! My son and me, 33 years apart. I’m his mom, by the way.”

20. “My mom and me in 2005 vs me now — everyone says I look exactly like her when she was a teenager.”

21. “My dad on the right in the 1980s vs me on the left in 2015.”

22. “My grandma’s passport picture from 1955 (left) and me (right). ”