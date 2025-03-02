20 Travel OOPS Moments Worthy of a Comedy Movie

10+ People Who Witnessed the Most Harrowing Turn of Events
Curiosities
8 months ago
Travel is all excitement and adventure—until you step off the plane and realize you’re in the wrong country. Like those dreaming of a Caribbean getaway in Grenada—only to land in Granada, Spain. Massive oops!
Adventure and awkward moments often go hand in hand. Get ready for some laugh-out-loud tales of trips gone very wrong.
After all, traveling is all about the memories—some magical, some mildly traumatizing. While these travel fails may have led to facepalm moments, they also make for the best stories.