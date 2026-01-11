20+ Moments That Prove Happiness Is Not About the Big Things

Sometimes, to understand what happiness looks like, you just need to look around. It isn’t always about grand events — sometimes, a meeting with a friend, the return of a lost pet, or a simple family dinner can bring a sea of joy. We decided to dive into the world of simple pleasures that brighten our lives, and we realized that happiness lies in the little things — we just need to notice them.

Today was one of the happiest moments of my life when I got to hug my favorite actor, Matthew Lillard! He’s amazing!

My dream came true — I finally saw the northern lights! And right in my own backyard. Incredible experience!

When the simplest things bring joy

My wife and I have been together for 20 years. We met later in life: I was 40, she was 45, both were married before with grown children. And all these years, I’ve lived for her.

For example, she doesn’t like washing windows, so when she’s not home, I quickly open the window and wash it. She comes home, sees it, and lights up with happiness. And seeing her reaction, I’m twice as happy.

At 65, when she goes to bed, she crawls under the pillow like a child because she knows there will be an orange or a banana there. If we argue, it’s not for long: in 10 minutes, we look at each other, laugh, hug — and all is well.

She also takes care of me: in 20 years of living together, I have never bought clothes for myself — she does all the shopping. She says, “I want you to look the best, but only be mine!” She knows what I love, and just like me, she delights me with gifts.

I consider myself the happiest person because I have this beloved grown-up child who needs love and attention. © user10047974 / Pikabu

I’m nearly 30 and my mom still gives me the same hand-filled advent calendar from my childhood.

A very angry looking Eurasian Eagle owl hugging me.

My mom and I graduated from university together!

Even a haircut can make a person happy.

My daughter had long hair that reached below her waist until she was 15 years old. It was thick, wavy, with a chestnut sheen — absolutely gorgeous!

She got incredibly tired of it and asked, “Can I cut it? I want it really short!” I said, “No problem, hair isn’t teeth, but if you’re unhappy with the result, blame yourself!” She agreed, and I took her to the hairdresser.

Now, her nape is almost bald, with the upper part being about 2 to 3 inches, a mass of curly hair. I’ve never seen a happier person! She feels light and free, and she’s absolutely thrilled. © Mukoviszidos / Pikabu

My husband has severe dyslexia. I took a picture of him reading our daughter’s book aloud for the first time. Kids give us superpowers!

My husband and I donated our wedding flowers to a local nursing home. Today, the staff will hand them out to the residents. I hope it will brighten someone’s day!

Sometimes even the simplest things bring joy.

We lived in a village, in an old house. I love that kind of life, but my wife hated those houses; she would cry while lighting the stove and washing dishes in a basin. As strange as it may sound, she literally lost her zest for life there.

I took her to an apartment I rented for a year, and my wife was thrilled! In a day, she organized the move, set up the apartment a bit, and put everything in its place. And after the housewarming party, when there was a mountain of dishes left, she washed them under the tap and squealed with joy, like a child.

Happiness is different for everyone. © Overheard / VK

I always wanted to buy a colorful balloon, but my parents refused. Today, in my thirties, I bought one!

2 years and 8 months ago, we met online and fell in love. 2 weeks ago, I gave birth to our son. I’m overjoyed!

I married my best friend.

Some things are hard to explain.

Dad always gave me a bag of tangerines and a sweet gift for Christmas. At first, it annoyed me, I was already grown-up! Then it made me laugh. And then Dad was gone.

On Christmas Eve, I was chopping olives as usual, when suddenly the doorbell rang. I opened it, and there was my neighbor, saying, “Merry Christmas!” and she handed me a bag of tangerines and a chocolate bar — for helping her recently with hemming her curtains and figuring out her phone.

I felt so warm because of those tangerines! I know it was Dad sending them to me through her.

I found a cup that I had been searching for almost 30 years. My grandmother gave me one just like it when I was a child, but it broke during a hurricane. I finally found what I was looking for!

Now I can officially cross off “hug a lamb” from my bucket list...

Coming home after a 12-hour shift, I found that my husband had decorated the tree by himself.

When we were kids, we didn’t need much to be happy.

1974. I was 5 years old, it was New Year’s Eve. I was walking home with my mom from kindergarten, I was happy, clutching a small blue ball made of foam glass (these were used in construction).

I had dreamed of a ball like this for an entire month, and eventually traded it from a classmate for a slide film. And when I remember that moment, I realize that I probably never experienced a level of happiness higher than that in my life! A magical ball! © HisHighness / Pikabu

My husband found his soulmate. He fell in love, and I can only come to terms with it... My husband and this cat have their own special connection, they’re always together now.

I always dreamed of painting with watercolors, I was busy with work, family, responsibilities... and now, almost at 50 years old, I realized that if you want something — just do it and enjoy it.

My parrot flew away 2 months ago, and today he’s back home! It turns out, kind people found him, but they didn’t know I was looking for him. We’re together again! I had never cried such wonderful tears of joy before.

Moms know something important about happiness.

The day before my wedding, I found out my fiancé was having an affair. He didn’t even deny it, just shrugged and said, “So what? We’re not married yet.” I didn’t know what to do: 80 guests, deposits paid, humiliation guaranteed.

I told my mom. She didn’t say a word. She just grabbed her keys and took me to the sea: she literally put me in her car, and we drove 600 miles south. She sent out notifications to the guests about the cancellation of the wedding, we turned off our phones, and for 2 weeks we simply soaked in the sea, went for massages, walked along the shore, talked, and I realized that simple things can bring so much joy.

Mom said that it’s not shameful to cancel a wedding, but to marry someone who doesn’t respect or value you. Expensive is not losing a deposit for a café, but wasting years of your life on someone like that, because time can’t be bought for any amount of money. And happiness is not a ring on your finger, but having loved ones by your side who are always with you and for you. How right she is!

I’m 37 years old, and I finally saw the sea for the first time. After 15 years of working without a vacation, I ran to the sea with tears of joy, like a child. Vacations are awesome!

At a summer corporate party at a country hotel, I met this guy. I thought, “If I catch him, he’ll be mine.” I did it! I always tell the cat that he is my joy.

Yesterday, my husband celebrated his 42nd birthday at the amusement park with his best friend. I love that he’s still a kid at heart!

When you can’t stay silent anymore:

Well, I can proudly say: I have a man. A real, solid man. He can open a jar, he can lift you in his arms. He can fix the lights at home and make repairs.

He can fall asleep at night, holding you tight. He can bring you medicine if you’re sick. He might get a little moody in the evening, but by morning, he acts as if nothing happened (though his moodiness is funny and gentle, then he hides his eyes).

He can go to the store and unexpectedly buy your favorite treat. And in the evening, after a 12-hour shift, he comes home tired, quietly smiles, eats, and as usual, scoops you up and goes to sleep.

The house will be clean, there will be food ready, and laundry done. And you can get a massage if you want. And I’ll do the same kind of nursing if he’s sick. And I’ll shower him with kisses.

That’s how simple, little happiness is made. They say happiness loves silence, but I shared with you, so please don’t be mad. May everyone have something like this. © Yalloy / Pikabu