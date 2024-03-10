20+ Photos That Show Difference Better Than a Thousand Words

Many things can be learned only by comparison. And photos generously provide us with this opportunity. Thanks to them, we can see a kitten that previously could fit the palm of your hand, grow into a gorgeous cat, and a schoolboy with the first mustache become a mature man. And it’s hard to stop looking at these photos.

«On the left: 5 months pregnant. On the right: 5 months postpartum»

«7 weeks to 7 months for Tofu»

«Fresh vs 6 months healed tattoo I made»

«Old vs new chocolate chips»

«My old and new license photos look like a character at the beginning of the movie vs the end.»

«My progress in needle felting for 4 years»

These cars look so similar, yet so different.

«This is what I looked like when I was a teenager,

and this is what I look like now.»

Someone’s kicking themselves now, for sure!

«Valentine’s Day rose: expectations vs reality. This bouquet feels more like a threat or a warning than a sweet gesture. There goes $110 down the drain.»

«The difference in upkeep on both sides of these semi-detached houses.»

«My friend and I have a 1-foot height difference. It’s just ridiculous.»

«Both of these started off white. The dye I used bonds only to polyester. Same dye, batch.»

«What a difference a year makes»

«My students asked me if I was pregnant and I knew I had to make a change.»

«Got a new external SSD after 7 years, both of these are 500 gigabytes.»

«My mother and I at the same age, taken exactly 30 years apart. There’s really only one major difference.»

«We raised 7 hens from chicks and they finally started laying. The different breeds produce different colored eggshells.»

«These photos are 5 year apart. I really thought my moustache was cool and didn’t want to shave it. LOL.»

«The size difference between my 1970 Honda and a regular pickup truck»

«30 weeks in first pregnancy vs. 30 in fit pregnancy»

«Me looking like 4 different people on 4 valid ID cards of mine»

«On the left, a cake made by a mega professional cook for a competition, and on the right, a cake made by a simple homemaker. I’m proud of this woman!»

«Mojo turns 20 later this year. This is us in 2005 after we rescued him, and 2024.»