20 Photos That Turned Out Not the Way They Were Planned To

Many people carefully choose a location and poses before taking a photograph. But sometimes life makes adjustments to the photographers’ plans, and the photos become either masterpieces or pictures that are impossible to look at without tears. We decided to put together photos like this, looking at which you may want to exclaim, “Some people do know how to take photos!”

“Asked a stranger to take a cute photo of me and my husband, and wasn’t til later I realized this was all that was captured.”

“Took a photo of the sunset because I thought it looked cool, and now there’s a dark circle on my camera that won’t go away.”

“I tried taking a picture of my friend’s dog, but he ended up attacking the carton of eggs I was holding.”

“The one on the left was quite happily eating away, when the one on the right swooped in from nowhere and pinched it mid-flight just as I took the shot.”

“I shot this one 6 years ago in La Push, Washington.”

“Tried to get a selfie with a horse.”

“Found out his life jacket works today!”

“Photo bombed and a snack all in one”

“My brother got slapped by a fish!”

“Attacks when I don’t share my taquitos, doesn’t apologize, then pretends to be an innocent angel.”

Let’s hope the camera wasn’t too badly damaged by the goose.

“I tried to take a picture of my girlfriend at Lake Moraine, Canada, when suddenly this little guy joined in.”

“The moment Fenton realized the basket he was sitting in and chewing was going down.”

“Photo bombed by fruit”

“Taking a picture of my kid doing a ‘trick’ and the dog felt left out.”

“Tried to capture this surfer, seagull said nope.”

“They’re such adorable little gremlins!”

“I was super proud of this photo until I got home and realized my thumb was in the bottom left corner.”

“Thanks, Tour Guide, for taking such a great photo of everyone.”

“Waited forever for the crowd to dissipate to take a picture, then this happened.”