23 Cool Public Facilities That People Wish They Had Everywhere
In today’s modernization, various innovations have popped up to give convenience in our lives. Unique designs and smart facilities can help improve everyone’s daily lives. Here are some examples of cool and smart urban designs that you might wish to have access to everywhere.
1. “We have a self-driving bus in my city.”
People on Reddit showed interest in this post:
- “That’s really cool.” © Unknown user / Reddit
- “We have these in Estonia too. But I think they are still in testing phase.” © Nikitka218 / Reddit
- “Looks like the bus version of a clown car.” © mudmusic / Reddit
- “I love it. It’s adorable.” © BananaDictator29 / Reddit
2. “Traffic lights.”
A Reddit user commented: “Honestly, that is an awesome idea and should be implemented in more places. Obviously, it probably cost more, but there are times I’m behind a giant truck, or I moved forward a little too far and have trouble seeing the turning signal. This would make things a lot better (and it looks so cool too)!” © itsfoine / Reddit
3. “Public air shower in Tokyo to blow pollen off hay fever sufferers.”
Users have expressed their interest about this public facility:
- “I would have needed something like this two weeks ago. Birch pollen allergies hit me hard this year.” © Susitar / Reddit
- “I wish our country had this. It would hurt anybody what’s stopping companies from setting this up.” © sidelsky18 / Reddit
- “I just want to say that this is such a brilliant idea! What a good innovation.” © trungtinpc1088 / Reddit
4. “In Rotterdam, we have free public bike repair stations.”
5. “The county of Maui has public sunscreen, so people use reef-safe sunscreen.”
This dispenser is made available for public use benefitting the residents, visitors, and the ocean. It is encouraged to use these resources in the community and make conscious decisions for the sake of the environment.
6. “Solar park bench with USB charging ports.”
7. “In Italy, they got free water in little towns. You can choose between water with gas (carbonated), cooled, or regular.”
A Reddit user added: “Not only in little towns, there are what we call ’water houses’ basically everywhere, and you are encouraged to take your water there, bringing your own bottles and filling them. I do that regularly, and it’s very good water, with no background taste or anything, and completely free for still water (0.05€/L for carbonated water). An amazing way of not wasting plastic, and saving up a few bucks on the side.” © r_tura / Reddit
It is indeed a convenient and accessible water fountain for everyone which would be nice if placed everywhere.
8. “Eco-flushing for public restroom.”
9. “In Japan, you can play a ‘flushing sound effect’ in public bathroom stalls, so others can’t hear you do your business.”
10. “In Brussels, they have a public waste receptacle to throw out your frying oil.”
Users have engaged in this post about how it is helping the environment and which countries have it:
- “Here in the Netherlands also. Is this not normal in other places around the world? And where do you go then with your frying oil?
It will cause horrible stoppages if you just throw it down the sink. And collecting it is also environmentally friendly. They make biofuel out of it.” © gevaarlijke1990 / Reddit
- “We also have it in Portugal 🇵🇹 It’s called Oleão (Big Oil) There’s also a website with all locations nationwide.” © misterbondpt / Reddit
- “Also in Spain for about 15 years, although there are very few containers.” © Substantial_Unit_447 / Reddit
11. “A video surveillance public meetup.”
12. “My city has public defibrillation stations and the sign for it looks like a video game health bar.”
13. “These public swing-powered chargers for your phone in a train station.”
Utrecht Central, the largest railway station in the Netherlands, features unique swings called Play for Power that allow users to charge their phones by swinging. Created by ID310, these eco-friendly swings were installed during Sustainability Week, the country’s largest sustainability event.
Due to their popularity, they became a permanent fixture at the station. The Dutch railway operator also introduced recycling initiatives, with plans for similar projects at other stations. This initiative promotes sustainability in a fun and engaging way.
14. “These public benches are reversible, so you can choose to look at people or boats.”
15. “This parking garage floor names to help you remember where you parked.”
16. “Flower pots in a retirement home for elderly people to enjoy gardening while sitting in their wheelchairs.”
17. “The parking garage I used today has overhead lights to tell drivers where open spaces are.”
18. “This sign at my park teaches ASL signs for the playground.”
19. “Heated dog parking while shopping.”
A user informed: “It’s fairly common here in Sweden (where the picture is taken) that people stop by the local supermarket while walking their dog. Since it can get fairly cold here during the winters, I really dig this idea.” © Thunder_blep / Reddit
20. “These ’mushrooms’ in a park are cupboards full of kids books.”
21. “This car park has been converted into a solar energy farm giving shade and cover below.”
22. “My local park has a wheelchair-accessible swing.”
23. “A park bench that can fold into a table.”
Innovations and technology can make our lives easier. Check these gadgets for a convenient daily affair with this link.