4 Ways the Wrong Bra Can Harm Your Body – And How to Prevent It
Finding the perfect bra can feel like an endless journey for many women. With countless styles, sizes, and designs available, the sheer number of choices can be overwhelming. Yet, despite this abundance, a surprising number of women unknowingly wear the wrong bra size.
At first glance, wearing an ill-fitting bra might seem like nothing more than a minor inconvenience. However, the impact goes beyond just discomfort. Whether too tight, too loose, or simply the wrong shape for your body, an improperly fitted bra can lead to a range of health issues.
CONTENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED AS A SUBSTITUTE OF MEDICAL ADVICE.
SEEK GUIDANCE OF YOUR DOCTOR REGARDING YOUR HEALTH AND MEDICAL CONDITIONS.
1. Wrong bra size can affect your posture.
Bras are meant to provide support, but when they don’t fit right—whether too loose or too tight—they can actually mess with your posture. Without proper support, your shoulders and neck tend to shift forward, which can lead to upper back, neck, and shoulder pain over time.
Wearing the wrong bra can also affect the natural curves of your spine. It might cause:
- A straighter neck curve (cervical lordosis), leading to stiffness and discomfort.
- An exaggerated mid-back curve (thoracic kyphosis), sometimes creating a slight “hump.”
On top of that, a poorly fitting bra can throw off your center of gravity, putting extra strain on your back muscles—especially the middle and lower traps. And since breast size can change due to menstruation, pregnancy, or menopause, wearing the right bra with proper support is even more important to keep your posture and comfort in check.
2. Migraines
Wearing a bra that’s too small can put extra pressure on your shoulders, and this can actually lead to headaches. When the bra doesn’t fit right, the weight of your breasts stretches the straps, creating tension in your shoulders and neck. Over time, this pressure can trigger discomfort and even headaches.
The good news? Many women find that simply adjusting their bra size can provide immediate relief from those annoying headaches. So if you're struggling with pain, it might be time to check that your bra fits properly and is offering the support you need!
3. Shoulder deformation
The pressure from poorly fitting bra straps can also lead to what’s called a "bra strap defect." When your bra doesn’t provide the right support, the weight of your breasts forces the straps to dig into your shoulders. Over time, this constant pressure can damage the soft tissue in your shoulders, causing noticeable indentations or even deformation.
Studies show that wearing a too-small bra for a long time can lead to this kind of lasting damage, making it even more important to wear a properly fitting bra that distributes the weight evenly and doesn't cause unnecessary strain.
4. Skin issues
On the flip side, bras that are too big can cause their own set of issues by failing to offer enough support. Without proper lift, gravity takes over, and over time, this can lead to skin stretching and some people may have skin issues. Studies have shown that this type of breast deformation isn’t limited to women with larger breasts—smaller-breasted women can experience similar skin damage from a poorly fitting, loose bra as well.
Whether you have a small or large bust, wearing a bra that fits properly is key to preventing unnecessary skin stretching and keeping your breasts supported and comfortable.
How to choose a proper fitting bra
There is a method for measuring your breast size to finally find a properly fitting bra. To choose the perfect bra, you need to know 2 parameters: band and cups.
- To find your band size, measure around your rib cage, right under your breasts. Then round the result up to the nearest even number.
- To find your cup size, loosely measure around the fullest part of your breast. Then subtract your breast measurement from your band measurement. Each inch represents a cup size, like 1 inch can be an A cup, 2 inches can be a B cup, and so on.
Note: These calculations provide an average; bra sizes may vary for each brand. It’s important for you to feel comfortable in the first place.
