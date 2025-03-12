6 Everyday Mistakes That Could Be Wrecking Your Health

We all know sleep is crucial, both for our physical and mental health, but too much of it? That can be a problem, too. Regularly sleeping over 9 hours a night has been linked to weight problems and might even bother your good ol’ ticker.

Jokes aside, oversleeping can cause health issues but can also be a sign of one. So if you’re always hitting that pesky snooze button, it might be time to check in with your doctor.