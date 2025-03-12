6 Everyday Mistakes That Could Be Wrecking Your Health
We all have daily little habits we don’t think twice about. But some of them can do more harm than good. They might be included in your fitness or beauty routines, or they might even cause damage while you sleep. Whether it’s something as simple as biting your nails or choosing an unnecessarily strict diet, let’s look at some of the most common health mistakes people make these days.
1. When you wake up can say a lot about your health.
We all know sleep is crucial, both for our physical and mental health, but too much of it? That can be a problem, too. Regularly sleeping over 9 hours a night has been linked to weight problems and might even bother your good ol’ ticker.
Jokes aside, oversleeping can cause health issues but can also be a sign of one. So if you’re always hitting that pesky snooze button, it might be time to check in with your doctor.
2. Ditch the night time pony.
While you may love a sleek ponytail, your scalp would probably ask you to switch to something a bit more relaxed. Tight hairstyles can tug on sensitive scalp nerves, sometimes even leading to painful headaches.
Loosening up your ‘do, opting for silk scrunchies, or switching to softer styles can help, like braids or low, loose buns. Your hair—and your head—will thank you.
3. Your skin's biggest enemy could be hidden under your nails.
If you think nail-biting is just a nervous tic, it’s time you found out it can also be a sneaky route to infections, chipped teeth, and even digestive issues. Nail-biting can transfer viruses from your hands to your face, leading to skin infections and even warts. Sure, the goal is to always have our hands clean, but that’s not always possible, so keep that in mind before touching your face.
Breaking the nail-biting habit takes time, of course, but simple tricks, like keeping your nails trimmed, using bitter-tasting polish, or using a fidget toy when you’re nervous can help.
4. There's something to gain in gluten.
You shouldn't cut gluten out of your diet if you're not sure you have to. It might not be as healthy as you think. Whole grains provide essential fiber, vitamins, and minerals—nutrients that many gluten-free diets don't offer.
What's worse is that processed gluten-free products often contain extra sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats. Unless you've confirmed with a doctor it's best to remove or reduce gluten, you’re better off focusing on a balanced diet instead.
5. Working your core might be ruining your back.
They were once the gold standard for strong abs. But sit-ups are now considered outdated and even risky. They put excessive strain on your lower back, leading to potential pain and imbalance. Working out should be fun and able to improve our overall health, that’s why some personal trainers have now phased out sit-ups from their clients’ routines.
A better alternative is doing planks. They strengthen your core more effectively while keeping your spine in a neutral position. Plus, they mimic real-life movements, so you won’t put unnecessary pressure on your body.
6. A toothbrush mistake might wear you down.
Speaking of pressure, more of it when brushing your teeth doesn’t lead to a cleaner smile. Too much elbow grease when cleaning your teeth, and you risk wearing down enamel, irritating gums, and can make your pearly whites more sensitive over time.
Stick to a soft-bristled brush, use gentle, circular strokes, and let your toothpaste do the work. When it comes to oral health, finesse and consistency work better than force every time.
