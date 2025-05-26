6 Facts About Hygiene of the Past That May Seem Shocking to a Modern Person

In ancient times, there were several alternatives to toilet paper. Toilets had a stick on which a vinegar-soaked sponge was attached, called a “tersorium.” This device was not disposable, so hygiene was out of the question.

Another peculiar substitute for toilet paper were ceramic products in the shape of a circle, called “pessoi.” There is a theory that people wrote the names of their sworn enemies on them, and after the ritual was “done,” they were symbolically avenged.