6 Facts About Hygiene of the Past That May Seem Shocking to a Modern Person
We are so used to our modern hygiene rituals that we often don’t think about what life and self-care were like in the past. In fact, it was far from an easy task. One of the main problems was a lack of information and resources, leading to strange theories and unsanitary practices. In this article, we put together some interesting facts about the hygiene habits of the past that are quite perplexing today.
In ancient Greece, women used wood for sanitary pads.
In antiquity, there were not many alternatives for feminine hygiene, so people used what was at hand. In Ancient Greece, instead of tampons, they used wood, or rather, thinly cut pieces of wood that were wrapped in cloth. In other countries, women were also creative: in Egypt they made tampons from papyrus, in Rome they used wool, in Japan — paper, and in Indonesia — plant fibers.
There was also a strange theory about menstruation: the Ancient Greek physician Galen believed that the cause of bleeding was laziness. Since women tended to stay at home and move little, fluid supposedly accumulated in the body. But it needed to get out somehow. Thus, menstruation was a kind of “salvation” for women who led a less active lifestyle compared to men.
In Ancient Greece and Rome, pottery and a special stick were used instead of toilet paper.
In ancient times, there were several alternatives to toilet paper. Toilets had a stick on which a vinegar-soaked sponge was attached, called a “tersorium.” This device was not disposable, so hygiene was out of the question.
Another peculiar substitute for toilet paper were ceramic products in the shape of a circle, called “pessoi.” There is a theory that people wrote the names of their sworn enemies on them, and after the ritual was “done,” they were symbolically avenged.
In the 18th century, white underwear was a substitute for bathing.
At this time, there was a widespread belief that water had an extremely negative effect on health. People could take a bath only a few times in a lifetime. It is believed that Louis XIV bathed only twice in his lifetime. Even doctors gave conflicting advice about bathing, considering it undesirable. For example, bathing in warm water was considered dangerous to health because it opened the pores, and cold water could lead to chills and colds.
But one might think, “How so? Didn’t people wash and take care of themselves at all?” In fact, people of that time found a solution: they wore white linen underwear, which they changed frequently. It was believed that body hygiene depended a lot on it, as it supposedly absorbed grease and dirt from the body.
The royal court had the Groom of the Stool.
One of the most controversial jobs in history was that of the Groom of the Stool. It was a special person who was responsible for overseeing and assisting the king in his toilet duties.
The position was first established by Henry VII, and during the reign of his son, Henry VIII, became highly honored. The job involved knowledge of very intimate aspects of the king’s life and often promised quick promotion.
Therefore, many sons of nobles and others applied for this job to improve their position at court. Some rose to secretaries with high salaries and privileges. It is believed that the name of the “profession” came from the toilet, which was always carried along in case the king would need it. Water, towels and a basin for washing were also carried with it.
Ancient Rome had public toilets.
Although we are talking about the distant past, Rome was quite developed then: they even had a sewerage system. There were public toilets in the cities, which were usually located next to public baths.
However, an interesting feature of these establishments was that there were no dividing walls inside. People literally sat next to each other, without any privacy. Often these places became the scene of heated arguments and discussions. After all, what else is there to do when you sit with others for a long period of time, how can you entertain yourself and others?
Women used to cover their hair with animal fat.
In the Middle Ages, bear fat became particularly popular as a remedy against hair loss, which also stimulated hair growth. The rationale behind this practice was the belief that the thick fur of bears indicated some special property of their fat that could have a favorable effect on their hair.
Recipes often included bear fat mixed with other ingredients such as ash from wheat straw or grasses. However, due to over-hunting of bears in the following centuries, manufacturers began replacing it with pork fat while continuing to market it as “bear fat.”
And here are some more facts about men’s hygiene of the past.