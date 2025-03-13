7 Genius Hacks People Use When Traveling With Children

Involving kids in the planning process makes a big difference. Encourage them to read the itinerary ahead of time so they understand the schedule and feel more engaged in what you’re planning to see and do. Also, give them choices and ask them if they want to visit a specific place.

This way, they feel more in control of the experience. And if they take the initiative to research something on their own that interests them, make an effort to include it in your plans. To boost their enthusiasm, use a little incentive system. For example, if they read a book about your destination, they earn vacation money to spend however they like.