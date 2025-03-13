7 Genius Hacks People Use When Traveling With Children
1. Allow screen time
We know—screen time gets a bad rap, but sometimes a little game or cartoon can be the perfect cure for overload and a lifesaver on family trips! After a full day of exploring, letting kids unwind with a game or show can help prevent meltdowns and give everyone a much-needed break. Don’t stress about judgment—people don’t see the hours of adventure before and after. Use devices strategically to maintain harmony and recharge.
2. Pack interesting toys
Turn long flights into an adventure with this genius travel hack! Head to the dollar store and grab interesting toys, books, or activities—one for each hour of the flight. Wrap them up like little presents and hand them out every hour for your child to unwrap. The excitement of a new surprise keeps boredom at bay, keeps them engaged, and makes travel time fly by.
3. Write your phone number
This travel hack is a must for parents traveling with kids! Create a bracelet with your phone number using lettered beads, so if your child ever gets lost, someone can easily contact you. It’s a simple, stylish, and effective way to add an extra layer of safety while exploring new places. Plus, kids love wearing their special travel bracelet.
4. Wear matching noisy outfits
This travel hack is a lifesaver for families. Dressing kids in matching, bright outfits makes it easy to keep track of them in crowded places and helps others recognize them as part of your group. It’s a simple way to boost visibility, enhance safety, and make travel smoother—plus, it makes for adorable family photos.
5. Prepare surprise bags
One of the best ways to keep kids excited during a trip is with surprise bags—a simple, fun way to pass the time. Each bag is personalized for each child, reducing fights and adding excitement throughout the journey. You'll need:
- Paper bags
- Small surprise items
- Marker or pen (to label the bags)
- Timer or alarm (to space out surprises)
It’s an easy, customizable trick that keeps kids entertained and makes travel more fun!
6. Use a blowout pillow
This travel hack is a game-changer for parents traveling with kids. By using an inflatable footrest pillow, you can transform an airplane seat into a cozy resting space for little ones. It fills the gap between seats, creating a more comfortable spot for kids to stretch out, relax, or even sleep during long flights. This simple trick makes traveling easier and helps prevent restless, overtired children—definitely a must-try for stress-free family trips!
7. Let them be a part of the plan
Involving kids in the planning process makes a big difference. Encourage them to read the itinerary ahead of time so they understand the schedule and feel more engaged in what you’re planning to see and do. Also, give them choices and ask them if they want to visit a specific place.
This way, they feel more in control of the experience. And if they take the initiative to research something on their own that interests them, make an effort to include it in your plans. To boost their enthusiasm, use a little incentive system. For example, if they read a book about your destination, they earn vacation money to spend however they like.
With the right tricks up your sleeve, traveling with kids doesn’t have to be overwhelming. A little preparation and creativity can go a long way in making the journey just as enjoyable as the destination.
