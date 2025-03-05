7 Modern Creations We Borrowed From Nature

Velcro, something most people use regularly, was actually inspired by the burr seeds of the burdock plant. An engineer noticed how these tiny seeds clung to fabric using small hooks, sparking an idea for a new fastening system.

By recreating this natural design, he developed a system of tiny, durable hooks that latch onto soft fabric, which he later named Velcro. This simple yet brilliant invention has since become a staple in everything from clothing to space suits.