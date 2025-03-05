7 Modern Creations We Borrowed From Nature
Nature has always been an incredible engineer, with plants and animals naturally operating in the most efficient ways. Over time, we’ve taken inspiration from these designs and applied them to our own innovations, mastering the art of biomimicry. Check out these 7 amazing examples where nature’s genius has shaped human creations in the coolest ways.
1. Velcro
Velcro, something most people use regularly, was actually inspired by the burr seeds of the burdock plant. An engineer noticed how these tiny seeds clung to fabric using small hooks, sparking an idea for a new fastening system.
By recreating this natural design, he developed a system of tiny, durable hooks that latch onto soft fabric, which he later named Velcro. This simple yet brilliant invention has since become a staple in everything from clothing to space suits.
2. Shinkansen bullet train
At first glance, it’s not obvious, but the Shinkansen bullet train was actually modeled after kingfishers. These incredible birds can dive into the water with barely a ripple, inspiring the train’s sleek, aerodynamic design.
This innovation didn’t just improve aesthetics—it led to a 10% increase in speed and a 15% reduction in electricity use.
3. 30 St Mary Axe
The 30 St Mary Axe skyscraper stands 180 meters tall with a total of 41 floors. Its unique design was inspired by the Venus’ flower basket sponge, a deep-sea creature whose rounded shape helps it withstand strong ocean currents.
For the building, this design isn’t just visually striking—it enhances stability against powerful winds, which is crucial for a structure of this height. Plus, its shape allows for more natural light, creating a bright and open atmosphere inside.
4. Wind turbine
It turns out that wind turbine blades can become even more efficient by taking inspiration from humpback whale fins, which have unique bumps along their edges. While smooth surfaces were once thought to be the best design, research has shown that mimicking these ridges could lead to quieter, more effective wind turbines that generate more power.
5. Intelligent facade paint
Outdoor paint is often at risk of damage from unpredictable weather, especially during seasonal shifts. However, one construction company found a clever solution by studying lotus plants and developing a special paint called Lotusan.
This innovative paint mimics the self-cleaning properties of lotus leaves, allowing it to repel water and dirt with ease.
6. Self-cooling buildings
Taking inspiration from termite mounds, an architect designed buildings with a unique cooling system. His design channels cool air from the lower levels upward, while hot air escapes through chimneys, mimicking the natural ventilation termites create in their nests.
This innovative approach reduces the need for artificial cooling, making buildings more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly.
7. Bird-safe glass
Inspired by orb-weaver spiders, which spin webs that birds can easily spot and avoid, an engineering company developed a special type of glass with the same effect. This innovative design makes windows and panels more visible to birds, significantly reducing collisions.
Thanks to this breakthrough, 76% of birds were able to steer clear of glass structures, making buildings much safer for wildlife.
Nature is full of surprises, constantly showing us just how diverse and fascinating it can be. One perfect example is the stunning purple cactus—a unique twist on the usual green we’re used to seeing.